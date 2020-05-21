When it comes to the support for AMD Ryzen 4000 "Renoir" laptop support under Linux, as outlined in my testing so far this month the main caveat is needing Linux 5.6~5.7 for good graphics support but on the likes of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with Linux 5.4 you will not have GPU acceleration. At least in the case of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 I have been using to test, you also need Linux 5.7 Git for battery sensor support. Another item that in turn is coming with Linux 5.8 is CPU temperature reporting for the Renoir processors.
The patches posted on Friday for the DPTF battery support expose new DPTF dynamic tuning information regarding laptop/ultrabook battery capabilities. Exposed are the maximum platform power that can be supported by the given battery, the maximum sustained power for the battery, the high frequency impedance value from the battery fuel gauge, and battery discharge current capability. The information is exposed via sysfs to user-space and also notification support for changes to the Intel Dynamic Tuning Battery state.
Allwinner Tech has prepared their initial Linux kernel patches for bringing up the A100 SoC. The A100 SoC is one of their newest tablet-focused SoCs moving forward.
The Allwinner A100 is based on the Cortex-A53 paired with PowerVR graphics. This low~mid-range SoC is decent and better than some past Allwinner SoCs but not as interesting as the also recently announced Allwinner A200 in a big.LITTLE design and with much more exciting features.
GNOME and Rothschild Patent Imaging resolve their legal dispute, massive layoffs loom at IBM, WordPress invests millions into the Matrix project, and two companies unexpectedly re-release code under open source licenses.
Do you know someone in the Python community who recently was let go from their job due to the pandemic? What does the job landscape currently look like? What are skills and techniques that will help you in your job search? This week we have Kyle Stratis on the show to discuss how he is managing his job search after just being let go from his data engineering job. Kyle is a member of the Real Python team and has written several articles for the site.
We discuss Kyle’s career and the skills that he’s developed, which are currently helping him in his job search. Kyle left academia to work as a data engineer. His background helps him to communicate between teams of scientists and engineers.
We also talk about Kyle’s recent article on combining data in Pandas. Kyle shares a tip on Pandas efficiency, and hints at some lesser known features of Python generators.
Brent sits down with Kyle Rankin, Chief Security Officer and Vice President at Purism and former Tech Editor and columnist at Linux Journal. We explore his 10+ years with Linux Journal, as well as Purism's culture, ideals, product design and engineering philosophies, and more.
Today – Friday, May 22nd, 2020 – is within days of my 5-year anniversary with Mozilla, and it’s also my last day there for a while. Working at Mozilla has been an amazing experience, and I’d recommend it to anyone.
There are some things that Mozilla does extremely well, and I’m excited to spread those patterns to other parts of the industry. And there are areas where Mozilla has room for improvement, where I’d like to see how others address those challenges and maybe even bring back what I learn to Moz someday.
As the maker of Firefox, we know that browsing and search data can provide a detailed portrait of our private lives and needs to be protected. That’s why we work to safeguard your browsing data, with privacy features like Enhanced Tracking Protection and more secure DNS.
Unfortunately, too much search and browsing history still is collected and stored around the Web. We believe this data deserves strong legal protections when the government seeks access to it, but in many cases that protection is uncertain.
ast Thursday, the US Senate voted to renew the USA Freedom Act which authorizes a variety of forms of national surveillance. As has been reported, this renewal does not include an amendment offered by Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Steve Daines that would have explicitly prohibited the warrantless collection of Web browsing history. The legislation is now being considered by the House of Representatives and today Mozilla and a number of other technology companies sent a letter urging them to adopt the Wyden-Daines language in their version of the bill. This post helps fill in the technical background of what all this means.
Despite what you might think from the term “browsing history,” we’re not talking about browsing data stored on your computer. Web browsers like Firefox store, on your computer, a list of the places you’ve gone so that you can go back and find things and to help provide better suggestions when you type stuff in the awesomebar. That’s how it is that you can type ‘f’ in the awesomebar and it might suggest you go to Facebook.
[...]
Unfortunately, historically the line between content and metadata hasn’t been incredibly clear in the US courts. In some cases the sites you visit (e.g., www.webmd.com) are treated as metadata, in which case that data would not require a warrant. By contrast, the exact page you went to on WebMD would be content and would require a warrant. However, the sites themselves reveal a huge amount of information about you. Consider, for instance, the implications of having Ashley Madison or Stormfront in your browsing history. The Wyden-Daines amendment would have resolved that ambiguity in favor of requiring a warrant for all Web browsing history and search history. If the House reauthorizes USA Freedom without this language, we will be left with this somewhat uncertain situation but one where in practice much of people’s activity on the Internet — including activity which they would rather keep secret — may be subject to surveillance without a warrant.
The Wine development release 5.9 is now available.
What's new in this release (see below for details):
- Major progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend.
- Initial support for splitting dlls into PE and Unix parts.
- Support for generating PDB files when building PE dlls.
- Timestamp updates in the Kernel User Shared Data.
- Various bug fixes.
Wine 5.9 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release for this software allowing Windows games and applications to generally run quite gracefully on Linux.
As outlined yesterday, Wine 5.9 comes with big improvements to the WineD3D Vulkan back-end for allowing Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan as an alternative to their OpenGL code path (and yes, similar in nature to DXVK). This WineD3D Vulkan work is still underway but given the rapid progress it likely won't be too long before it becomes quite usable.
Alexandre Julliard of CodeWeavers today announced the Wine 5.9 development release, which sounds quite an exciting one. With the Wine team keeping up their regular biweekly release schedule, the amount that goes in is pretty damn impressive for this open source compatibility layer.
While we already have the external DXVK project for translating Direct3D 9/10/11 to Vulkan, which is working out really well so far, the main Wine team are pursuing their own way and this release has "major" progress on that for the WineD3D backend. No need for sour grapes about it though, perhaps the rivalry between the competing methods will be good for both and we as users end up with a tastier drink.
Henri Verbeet and other CodeWeavers developers have been focusing more on this WineD3D Vulkan back-end in recent weeks with many improvements due out tomorrow as part of the routine bi-weekly development cycle with Wine 5.9. This is for the Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan back-end rather than OpenGL, not to be confused with VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan. Wine developers have been working on this Vulkan back-end to WineD3D for a while now due to differing views/philosophies compared to DXVK that already does a thorough job implementing D3D 9/10/11 on Vulkan.
Now that Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is out, it was time to update my bootable USB drive with a bunch of ISO images. Except I got tired of editing grub.cfg by hand. So I wrote a script.
Now all I have to do is plug in my USB drive, download a new ISO into it, run make in the /boot/grub subdirectory, and presto! It works.
[ Revised to correct the build name. Because, of course...]
The first RC build of the 11.4-RELEASE release cycle is now available.
Installation images are available for:
o 11.4-RC1 amd64 GENERIC
o 11.4-RC1 i386 GENERIC
o 11.4-RC1 powerpc GENERIC
o 11.4-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 11.4-RC1 sparc64 GENERIC
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 BANANAPI
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 BEAGLEBONE
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 RPI-B
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 RPI2
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 WANDBOARD
o 11.4-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC
Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally,
the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.
Installer images and memory stick images are available here:
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.4/
The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.
If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.
If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "releng/11.4" branch.
A summary of changes since 11.4-BETA2 includes:
o An update to llvm to fix `cc --version`.
o A fix affecting ports using DTrace with lld 10.
o A fix for spurious ENOTCONN from a closed unix domain socket.
o Fixes related to certctl(8).
A list of changes since 11.3-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.4
release notes:
https://www.freebsd.org/releases/11.4R/relnotes.html
Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.4-RELEASE cycle progresses.
=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===
VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64
architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL
(or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors):
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.4-RC1/
The partition layout is:
~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label)
~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label)
~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)
The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image
formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB
respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.
Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI
loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the
virtual machine images. See this page for more information:
https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU
To boot the VM image, run:
% qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \
-bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \
-drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \
-device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \
-device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \
-netdev user,id=net0
Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.
=== Amazon EC2 AMI Images ===
FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions:
eu-north-1 region: ami-0171ddce8f022db73
ap-south-1 region: ami-0ce419119d57bcfe6
eu-west-3 region: ami-0734a9f5e92637b4c
eu-west-2 region: ami-038051fa4527a953d
eu-west-1 region: ami-0eb6d2c2e9217eb41
ap-northeast-2 region: ami-02aed7662b22d6719
ap-northeast-1 region: ami-03a421ada4cda0b19
sa-east-1 region: ami-07c35c72089c0e99e
ca-central-1 region: ami-09148bb9e4fd3d821
ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0a30839ee2c26f749
ap-southeast-2 region: ami-012aaf1407aa769c5
eu-central-1 region: ami-04eb925aabfc90761
us-east-1 region: ami-0ed7a7f43a69ee31b
us-east-2 region: ami-09da2197d92d47552
us-west-1 region: ami-0f47fd5e7b03c6bf6
us-west-2 region: ami-0ef108c97b8dae874
=== Vagrant Images ===
FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can
be installed by running:
% vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.4-RC1
% vagrant up
=== Upgrading ===
The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386
systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier
FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows:
# freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.4-RC1
During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by
merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically
performed merging was done correctly.
# freebsd-update install
The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before
continuing.
# shutdown -r now
After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new
userland components:
# freebsd-update install
It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible,
especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example,
FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and
other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted
into the new userland:
# shutdown -r now
Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove
stale files:
# freebsd-update install
