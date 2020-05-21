[ Revised to correct the build name. Because, of course...]
The first RC build of the 11.4-RELEASE release cycle is now available.
Installation images are available for:
o 11.4-RC1 amd64 GENERIC
o 11.4-RC1 i386 GENERIC
o 11.4-RC1 powerpc GENERIC
o 11.4-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 11.4-RC1 sparc64 GENERIC
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 BANANAPI
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 BEAGLEBONE
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 RPI-B
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 RPI2
o 11.4-RC1 armv6 WANDBOARD
o 11.4-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC
Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally,
the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.
Installer images and memory stick images are available here:
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.4/
The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.
If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.
If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "releng/11.4" branch.
A summary of changes since 11.4-BETA2 includes:
o An update to llvm to fix `cc --version`.
o A fix affecting ports using DTrace with lld 10.
o A fix for spurious ENOTCONN from a closed unix domain socket.
o Fixes related to certctl(8).
A list of changes since 11.3-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.4
release notes:
https://www.freebsd.org/releases/11.4R/relnotes.html
Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.4-RELEASE cycle progresses.
=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===
VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64
architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL
(or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors):
https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.4-RC1/
The partition layout is:
~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label)
~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label)
~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)
The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image
formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB
respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.
Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI
loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the
virtual machine images. See this page for more information:
https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU
To boot the VM image, run:
% qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \
-bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \
-drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \
-device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \
-device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \
-netdev user,id=net0
Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.
=== Amazon EC2 AMI Images ===
FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions:
eu-north-1 region: ami-0171ddce8f022db73
ap-south-1 region: ami-0ce419119d57bcfe6
eu-west-3 region: ami-0734a9f5e92637b4c
eu-west-2 region: ami-038051fa4527a953d
eu-west-1 region: ami-0eb6d2c2e9217eb41
ap-northeast-2 region: ami-02aed7662b22d6719
ap-northeast-1 region: ami-03a421ada4cda0b19
sa-east-1 region: ami-07c35c72089c0e99e
ca-central-1 region: ami-09148bb9e4fd3d821
ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0a30839ee2c26f749
ap-southeast-2 region: ami-012aaf1407aa769c5
eu-central-1 region: ami-04eb925aabfc90761
us-east-1 region: ami-0ed7a7f43a69ee31b
us-east-2 region: ami-09da2197d92d47552
us-west-1 region: ami-0f47fd5e7b03c6bf6
us-west-2 region: ami-0ef108c97b8dae874
=== Vagrant Images ===
FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can
be installed by running:
% vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.4-RC1
% vagrant up
=== Upgrading ===
The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386
systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier
FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows:
# freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.4-RC1
During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by
merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically
performed merging was done correctly.
# freebsd-update install
The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before
continuing.
# shutdown -r now
After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new
userland components:
# freebsd-update install
It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible,
especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example,
FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and
other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted
into the new userland:
# shutdown -r now
Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove
stale files:
# freebsd-update install
