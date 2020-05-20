Programming: GNU FreeIPMI, GCC, The 10 Best Programming Languages for Hacking and GNOME/Handy
FreeIPMI 1.6.5
- Add FRU parsing workaround for Fujitsu Primergy RX1330, in which a CEh is used to indicate that no FRU data is available.
Stack clash mitigation in GCC, Part 3
In previous posts, Stack Clash Mitigation in GCC — Background and Stack Clash mitigation in GCC: Why -fstack-check is not the answer, I hopefully showed the basics of how stack clash attacks are structured and why GCC’s existing -fstack-check mechanism is insufficient for protection.
The 10 Best Programming Languages for Hacking
One of the significant entities we have in Cyber Security is Ethical Hacking (ETH). It is the process of detecting and finding flaws or vulnerabilities in a system that a hacker would exploit.
Anyone performing penetration testing would need several requirements to find the vulnerabilities and flaws in a system. One of them is an operating system dedicated to doing such tasks, e.g., Kali, Parrot, etc. You will also need several penetration tools and scripts. Even though these resources seem to be pretty efficient, background knowledge of different programming languages has proven to be essential in Ethical hacking.
Adrien Plazas: Handy 1 Alpha 1 and Migrating to GNOME
A few days ago we released the first alpha of Handy 1, known as Handy 0.80.0.
Devices: Wind River Linux, Arduino Robot, 96Boards and Jetson With GNU/Linux
Python Programming
today's howtos
FreeBSD 11.4-RC1 Now Available
[ Revised to correct the build name. Because, of course...] The first RC build of the 11.4-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 11.4-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 11.4-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 11.4-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 11.4-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 11.4-RC1 sparc64 GENERIC o 11.4-RC1 armv6 BANANAPI o 11.4-RC1 armv6 BEAGLEBONE o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2 o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 11.4-RC1 armv6 RPI-B o 11.4-RC1 armv6 RPI2 o 11.4-RC1 armv6 WANDBOARD o 11.4-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.4/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/11.4" branch. A summary of changes since 11.4-BETA2 includes: o An update to llvm to fix `cc --version`. o A fix affecting ports using DTrace with lld 10. o A fix for spurious ENOTCONN from a closed unix domain socket. o Fixes related to certctl(8). A list of changes since 11.3-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.4 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/11.4R/relnotes.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.4-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.4-RC1/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: eu-north-1 region: ami-0171ddce8f022db73 ap-south-1 region: ami-0ce419119d57bcfe6 eu-west-3 region: ami-0734a9f5e92637b4c eu-west-2 region: ami-038051fa4527a953d eu-west-1 region: ami-0eb6d2c2e9217eb41 ap-northeast-2 region: ami-02aed7662b22d6719 ap-northeast-1 region: ami-03a421ada4cda0b19 sa-east-1 region: ami-07c35c72089c0e99e ca-central-1 region: ami-09148bb9e4fd3d821 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0a30839ee2c26f749 ap-southeast-2 region: ami-012aaf1407aa769c5 eu-central-1 region: ami-04eb925aabfc90761 us-east-1 region: ami-0ed7a7f43a69ee31b us-east-2 region: ami-09da2197d92d47552 us-west-1 region: ami-0f47fd5e7b03c6bf6 us-west-2 region: ami-0ef108c97b8dae874 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.4-RC1 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.4-RC1 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland: # shutdown -r now Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files: # freebsd-update install
