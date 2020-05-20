today's leftovers
Open-source tech helps companies quickly adapt during pandemic
As the COVID-19 pandemic shakes the world, companies need to change to embrace remote work and increasingly online operations. One way to quickly adapt to these new dynamics is to use open-source tools, available for access from anywhere in the globe, according to Alan Clark (pictured), who works in SUSE’s CTO Office focusing on emerging technologies and open source.
“Our customer sentiments are changing; their purchasing habits are obviously changing. That’s changing the services that companies need to deliver,” Clark said. “And one of the powers of open source is being able to provide that to them and deliver those services very rapidly.”
Zstd 1.4.5 Released With 5~10% Faster Decompression For x86_64, 15~50% For ARM64
Facebook's compression experts responsible for Zstandard have today released Zstd 1.4.5 with more performance improvements.
Zstandard 1.4.5 comes with faster decompression performance. On x86_64 CPUs the Zstd 1.4.5 performance benefits are in the area of 5~10%. But if you are running on Arm SoCs this time around it can be 15~50% faster. Most of the Arm decompression improvements will be on the lower end of that range but for certain SoCs under ideal conditions can be 50% faster.
Kernel sources for the Moto G8 Play and Nubia Play 5G are now available
To promote such development as well as fulfilling the legal obligation regarding GNU General Public License v2, most OEMs nowadays publicly release kernel sources sometime after their devices hit the market. Now two major smartphone manufacturers, Motorola and Nubia, have released kernel sources for the Moto G8 Play and the Nubia Play 5G, respectively.
Instaclustr CTO on open source database as a service
Ben Bromhead: Our original vision was wildly different and, like all good startups, we had a pretty decent pivot. When the original team got together, we were working on a marketplace for high value data sets. We took a data warehouse approach for the different data sets we provided and the access model was pure SQL. It was kind of interesting from a computer science perspective, but we probably weren't as savvy as we needed to be to take that kind of business to market.
[...]
Our take on it [managed Cassandra as a service] is also a little bit different from some of the other vendors in that we really take a multi-technology approach. So you know, not only are we engaging with our customers around their Cassandra cluster, but we're also helping them with the Kafka cluster, Elasticsearch and Redis.
So what ends up happening is we end up becoming a trusted partner for a customer's data layer and that's our goal. We certainly got our start with Cassandra, that's our bread and butter and what we're known for, but in terms of the business vision, we want to be there as a data layer supporting different use cases.
Best Chrome Extensions for Screen Capture
Oftentimes when you are browsing the Internet, you end up finding something that appears on your computer screen that you would like to share with others. These could be as simple as a meme that hooked you in, or as important as some error message that you need in order to consult with IT. You might even need to record your screen for a demo that explains how to use a tool or complete some task.
At times like these, it is important to have tools that help in grabbing an image or recording your screen. This is where Chrome extensions for screen capture come into play, which come packed with features that may not be present in the default Snipping Tool.
In this article, we will be looking at some of the best Chrome extensions for screen capture.
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox, ipmitool, kernel, squid, and thunderbird), Debian (pdns-recursor), Fedora (php and ruby), Red Hat (dotnet and dotnet3.1), SUSE (dom4j, dovecot23, memcached, and tomcat), and Ubuntu (clamav, libvirt, and qemu).
macOS 10.15: Slow by Design
Devices: Wind River Linux, Arduino Robot, 96Boards and Jetson With GNU/Linux
Python Programming
today's howtos
FreeBSD 11.4-RC1 Now Available
[ Revised to correct the build name. Because, of course...] The first RC build of the 11.4-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 11.4-RC1 amd64 GENERIC o 11.4-RC1 i386 GENERIC o 11.4-RC1 powerpc GENERIC o 11.4-RC1 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 11.4-RC1 sparc64 GENERIC o 11.4-RC1 armv6 BANANAPI o 11.4-RC1 armv6 BEAGLEBONE o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2 o 11.4-RC1 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 11.4-RC1 armv6 RPI-B o 11.4-RC1 armv6 RPI2 o 11.4-RC1 armv6 WANDBOARD o 11.4-RC1 aarch64 GENERIC Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.4/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "releng/11.4" branch. A summary of changes since 11.4-BETA2 includes: o An update to llvm to fix `cc --version`. o A fix affecting ports using DTrace with lld 10. o A fix for spurious ENOTCONN from a closed unix domain socket. o Fixes related to certctl(8). A list of changes since 11.3-RELEASE is available in the releng/11.4 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/releases/11.4R/relnotes.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.4-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD download mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.4-RC1/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: eu-north-1 region: ami-0171ddce8f022db73 ap-south-1 region: ami-0ce419119d57bcfe6 eu-west-3 region: ami-0734a9f5e92637b4c eu-west-2 region: ami-038051fa4527a953d eu-west-1 region: ami-0eb6d2c2e9217eb41 ap-northeast-2 region: ami-02aed7662b22d6719 ap-northeast-1 region: ami-03a421ada4cda0b19 sa-east-1 region: ami-07c35c72089c0e99e ca-central-1 region: ami-09148bb9e4fd3d821 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-0a30839ee2c26f749 ap-southeast-2 region: ami-012aaf1407aa769c5 eu-central-1 region: ami-04eb925aabfc90761 us-east-1 region: ami-0ed7a7f43a69ee31b us-east-2 region: ami-09da2197d92d47552 us-west-1 region: ami-0f47fd5e7b03c6bf6 us-west-2 region: ami-0ef108c97b8dae874 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.4-RC1 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.4-RC1 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 11.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat11x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland: # shutdown -r now Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files: # freebsd-update install
