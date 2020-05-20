today's leftovers
As the COVID-19 pandemic shakes the world, companies need to change to embrace remote work and increasingly online operations. One way to quickly adapt to these new dynamics is to use open-source tools, available for access from anywhere in the globe, according to Alan Clark (pictured), who works in SUSE’s CTO Office focusing on emerging technologies and open source.
“Our customer sentiments are changing; their purchasing habits are obviously changing. That’s changing the services that companies need to deliver,” Clark said. “And one of the powers of open source is being able to provide that to them and deliver those services very rapidly.”
Facebook's compression experts responsible for Zstandard have today released Zstd 1.4.5 with more performance improvements.
Zstandard 1.4.5 comes with faster decompression performance. On x86_64 CPUs the Zstd 1.4.5 performance benefits are in the area of 5~10%. But if you are running on Arm SoCs this time around it can be 15~50% faster. Most of the Arm decompression improvements will be on the lower end of that range but for certain SoCs under ideal conditions can be 50% faster.
To promote such development as well as fulfilling the legal obligation regarding GNU General Public License v2, most OEMs nowadays publicly release kernel sources sometime after their devices hit the market. Now two major smartphone manufacturers, Motorola and Nubia, have released kernel sources for the Moto G8 Play and the Nubia Play 5G, respectively.
Ben Bromhead: Our original vision was wildly different and, like all good startups, we had a pretty decent pivot. When the original team got together, we were working on a marketplace for high value data sets. We took a data warehouse approach for the different data sets we provided and the access model was pure SQL. It was kind of interesting from a computer science perspective, but we probably weren't as savvy as we needed to be to take that kind of business to market.
[...]
Our take on it [managed Cassandra as a service] is also a little bit different from some of the other vendors in that we really take a multi-technology approach. So you know, not only are we engaging with our customers around their Cassandra cluster, but we're also helping them with the Kafka cluster, Elasticsearch and Redis.
So what ends up happening is we end up becoming a trusted partner for a customer's data layer and that's our goal. We certainly got our start with Cassandra, that's our bread and butter and what we're known for, but in terms of the business vision, we want to be there as a data layer supporting different use cases.
Oftentimes when you are browsing the Internet, you end up finding something that appears on your computer screen that you would like to share with others. These could be as simple as a meme that hooked you in, or as important as some error message that you need in order to consult with IT. You might even need to record your screen for a demo that explains how to use a tool or complete some task.
At times like these, it is important to have tools that help in grabbing an image or recording your screen. This is where Chrome extensions for screen capture come into play, which come packed with features that may not be present in the default Snipping Tool.
In this article, we will be looking at some of the best Chrome extensions for screen capture.
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox, ipmitool, kernel, squid, and thunderbird), Debian (pdns-recursor), Fedora (php and ruby), Red Hat (dotnet and dotnet3.1), SUSE (dom4j, dovecot23, memcached, and tomcat), and Ubuntu (clamav, libvirt, and qemu).
Programming: GNU FreeIPMI, GCC, The 10 Best Programming Languages for Hacking and GNOME/Handy
- Add FRU parsing workaround for Fujitsu Primergy RX1330, in which a CEh is used to indicate that no FRU data is available.
In previous posts, Stack Clash Mitigation in GCC — Background and Stack Clash mitigation in GCC: Why -fstack-check is not the answer, I hopefully showed the basics of how stack clash attacks are structured and why GCC’s existing -fstack-check mechanism is insufficient for protection.
One of the significant entities we have in Cyber Security is Ethical Hacking (ETH). It is the process of detecting and finding flaws or vulnerabilities in a system that a hacker would exploit.
Anyone performing penetration testing would need several requirements to find the vulnerabilities and flaws in a system. One of them is an operating system dedicated to doing such tasks, e.g., Kali, Parrot, etc. You will also need several penetration tools and scripts. Even though these resources seem to be pretty efficient, background knowledge of different programming languages has proven to be essential in Ethical hacking.
A few days ago we released the first alpha of Handy 1, known as Handy 0.80.0.
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Fedora 30 will reach end-of-life on 26 May.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
Digital transformation, and the ability to embrace and capitalize on disruption, occurs when a company starts to behave like a software company. This is the top-line message from Mike Hansen, AVP of open telecommunications strategies at Red Hat, in a webinar, "Intelligent services at the telecommunications network edge." But what does it mean for a communication service provider (CSP) that built a business delivering network connectivity services to act as a software company that delivers intelligent services? And how can CSPs make that transition?
As Hansen explained, there are several technology trends converging that are creating historic opportunities for CSPs to become digital service providers (DSPs). Hybrid cloud is becoming the preferred compute model, and a hybrid cloud that is inclusive of edge computing is expected to emerge as the model for data-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence that can help turn insights into actions faster. Already, CSPs have been deploying cloud infrastructure using network functions virtualization (NFV) that can operate at the network edge, as edge clouds. Also, cloud native application development is gaining traction as the method for creating applications that can take full advantage of hybrid cloud’s flexibility and scalability. Then there are billions of connected devices and sensors creating data, and 5G networks that will provide the bandwidth to carry all that data out to the edge, where it can be processed.
From the basics of spinning up an OpenShift cluster on IBM Cloud or installing Red Hat CodeReady Containers locally, to integrating app development tooling, you gain hands-on, practical experience that you can apply directly on your work projects. Beyond these basics, you explore adding machine learning, AI, and other cloud-based services into your applications to enhance app capabilities and overall user experience. Let’s explore some of the workshops and what topics they cover.
Devices: Wind River Linux, Arduino Robot, 96Boards and Jetson With GNU/Linux
Training and using AI models are tasks that demand significant computational power. Current trends are pointing more to deep neural networks, which include thousands, if not millions of operations per iteration. In the past year, more and more researchers have sounded the alarm on the exploding costs of deep learning. The computing power needed to do AI is now rising seven times faster than ever before [1]. These new needs are making hardware companies create hardware accelerators like Neural processing units, CPUs, and GPUs.
Embedded systems are not an exception to this transformation. We see every day intelligent traffic lights, autonomous vehicles, intelligent IoT devices, and more. The current direction is to have accelerators inside these embedded devices, Systems On-Chip mainly. Hardware developers have embedded small accelerators like GPUs, FPGAs, and more into SOCs, SOMs, and other systems. We call these modern systems: heterogeneous computing architectures.
The use of GPUs on Linux is not something new; we have been able to do so for many years. However, it would be great to accelerate the development and deployment of HPC applications. Containers enable portability, stability, and many other characteristics when deploying an application. For this reason, companies are investing so much in these technologies. For instance, NVIDIA recently started a project that enables CUDA on Docker [2].
One concern when dealing with containers is the loss of performance. However, when comparing the performance of the GPU with and without the containers environment, researchers found that no additional overhead is caused [3]. The consistency in the performance is one of the principal benefits of containers over virtual machines; accessing the GPU is done seamlessly as the kernel stays the constant.
[Greg06] started learning electronics the same way most of us did: buy a few kits, read a few tutorials, and try your hardest to put a few things together. Sound familiar? After a while, you noticed your skills started increasing, and your comfort level with different projects improved as well. Eventually, you try your hand at making your own custom projects and publishing your own tutorials.
Shiratech’s “SRT-96B-MAIN-SC20-E/A” is a 96Boards CE Extended SBC that runs Android on a Quectel SC20 module equipped with a quad -A7 Snapdragon 210, 4G LTE, GNSS, and WiFi/BT. The SBC features a CSI cam, a MEMs mic, accelerometer, and photometric sensor.
Last week we reported on Shiratech’s Linux-driven Stinger96 96Boards IoT Edition SBC with a dual Cortex-A8 STM32MP157 SoC and a Quectel BG96 LTE CAT-M1 radio for NB-IoT communications. We now see that Shiratech has posted specs for a SRT-96B-MAIN-SC20-E/A SBC, AKA the 96Board Main with SC-20. The board uses the 96Boards Consumer Edition Extended form factor and offers 4G LTE via a Quectel SC20 module that integrates a 1.1GHz, quad -A7 Snapdragon 210.
Following the launch of NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX SoM last year, we noted several third-party carrier boards and embedded PCs had been announced, and we expected more to come soon. Advantech has now unveiled two systems based on NVIDIA latest module with respectively MIC-710AIX edge AI computer and MIC-710IVX NVR system equipped with eight PoE ports.
