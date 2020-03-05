today's howtos
installing fun stuff for the terminal on ArcoLinux
Install and Use Docker Compose with Docker on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Easily Set Up a DNS over TLS Resolver with Nginx on Ubuntu
How To Write Log Files In RAM Using Log2ram In Linux
parse and format IP:port currently in listen state without net tools
emulate a root (fake) environment without fakeroot nor privileges
How to Install deb File in Ubuntu – 4 Ways Explained for beginners
GNU Linux Debian 9 – god damn hp 1000 printer – works now with Ubuntu 12
