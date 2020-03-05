Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 23rd of May 2020 05:43:38 PM
Misc
  • It's About Time: MIPS Release 5 + Warrior P5600 Support Coming With Linux 5.8

    While MIPS Release 6 is the latest version of the MIPS ISA, the MIPS Release 5 support is finally set to be mainlined with the upcoming Linux 5.8 kernel cycle.

    The MIPS R5 ISA was announced in 2012 with SIMD and virtualization capabilities among other improvements with hardware appearing after 2013. Now finally MIPS Release 5 and now finally the Release 5 changes are going to be supported by the mainline Linux kernel. This support is coming thanks to Russia's Baikal Electronics.

  • For Pac-Man's 40th birthday, Nvidia uses AI to make new levels

    Pac-Man turns 40 today, and even though the days of quarter-munching arcade machines in hazy bars are long behind us, the legendary game’s still helping to push the industry forward. On Friday, Nvidia announced that its researchers have trained an AI to create working Pac-Man games without teaching it about the game’s rules or giving it access to an underlying game engine. Nvidia’s “GameGAN” simply watched 50,000 Pac-Man games to learn the ropes.

  • Is Proprietary Software Really Better Than Open-Source?

    All else equal, the perceived costs of open-source are either overestimated or become beneficial given the timeframe. There are other arguments to be made, but a convincing litmus test is what business customers prefer. Evidence from the last six years does not favor proprietary software, according to a Burtchworks’ 2019 survey of data analytics professionals. The most popular proprietary statistical software, SAS, has been losing market share to both major open-source platforms, R and Python, over the past half-decade (with Python emerging as the winner). What’s especially striking is the movement toward open-source programming languages across years of experience. Those with less than a decade of work experience are roughly five to 10 times more likely to prefer one of the open-source languages to SAS. This trend redoubles itself for future workers: 95 percent of college/graduate students prefer open-source to proprietary. Recent moves toward open-source programming and away from proprietary are a result of organizations across many industries innately “voting with their resources” in favor of open-source solutions. This trend is occurring in spite of, or perhaps even because of, the widely perceived costs.

  • Vikna: pre-release of a text console UI framework for Raku

    After almost half a year of work I finally publish my new project Vikna which is also the subject of my talk at the upcoming Conference in the Cloud.

    As the subject says, it is a clear pre-release and a proof of concept for the preview of those who might be interested. In the project I tried to get hold of all the best what Raku can offer in the field of asynchronous/threaded processing and OO. Whish you can as much fun trying it as I have in developing!

  • The Raspberry Pi Press store is looking mighty fine
  • David Tomaschik: Everyone in InfoSec Should Know How to Program

    Okay, I’m not going to lie, the title was a bit of clickbait. I don’t believe that everyone in InfoSec really needs to know how to program, just almost everyone. Now, before my fellow practitioners jump on me, saying they can do their job just fine without programming, I’d appreciate you hearing me out.

    So, how’d I get on this? Well, a thread on a private Slack discussing whether Red Team operators should know how to program, followed by people on Reddit asking if they should know how to program. I thought I’d share my views in a concrete (and longer) format here.

  • IBM and Facebook boost accessibility, Microsoft's apology, and other open source news [Ed: Microsoft says, we were wrong about open source, but all our software is still proprietary software anyway ;-)]
  • Microsoft Open Sources GW-BASIC from 1983 [Ed: Openwashing with abandonware]
  • Full Circle Weekly News #172

    Debian Leader Says “One Year Will Do”
    https://www.itwire.com/open-source/debian-leader-hartman-says-one-year-at-the-helm-will-do-for-now.html
    Debian 8 Adds Longer Support
    https://raphaelhertzog.com/2020/03/11/keeping-debian-8-jessie-alive-for-longer-than-5-years/
    Debian 11 Package Freeze Scheduled
    https://lists.debian.org/debian-devel-announce/2020/03/msg00002.html
    Gnome 3.36 “Gresik”
    https://help.gnome.org/misc/release-notes/3.36/
    The Linux Foundation Open Sources Project OWL
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/linux-foundation-open-sources-disaster-relief-iot-firmware-project-owl/
    FreeNAS and TrueNAS are Merging
    https://www.ixsystems.com/blog/freenas-truenas-unification/
    There’s a Vulnerability in Timeshift
    https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2020/03/06/3
    Linux Kernel 5.6 rc6 Out
    https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/3/15/312
    Zorin OS 15.2 Out
    https://zoringroup.com/blog/2020/03/05/zorin-os-15-2-is-released-harder-better-faster-stronger/

    Wine 5.4 Out
    https://www.winehq.org/announce/5.4

    Red Hat’s Ceph Storage 4 Out
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/red-hat-ceph-storage-4-arrives/

    AWS’ Bottle Rocket Out
    https://techcrunch.com/2020/03/11/aws-launches-bottlerocket-a-linux-based-os-for-container-hosting/

    Tails 4.4 Out
    https://tails.boum.org/news/version_4.4/index.en.html

    Basilisk Browser Out
    https://itsfoss.com/basilisk-browser/

    LibreELEC 9.2.1 Out
    https://libreelec.tv/2020/03/libreelec-leia-9-2-1/

    KDE Plasma 5.18.3 Out
    https://kde.org/announcements/plasma-5.18.3.php

    SDL (or Simple DirectMedia Layer) 2 Out
    https://www.gamingonlinux.com/articles/sdl-2-the-hugely-important-cross-platform-development-library-updated-to-2012.16189

    Splice Machine 3.0 Out
    https://searchdatamanagement.techtarget.com/news/252479696/Splice-Machine-30-integrates-machine-learning-capabilities-database

    4M Linux 32.0 Out
    https://4mlinux-releases.blogspot.com/2020/03/4mlinux-320-stable-released.html

Announcing Oracle Solaris 11.4 SRU21

We've just released SRU 21 for Oracle Solaris 11.4. It is available via 'pkg update' from the support repository or by downloading the SRU from My Oracle Support Doc ID 2433412.1. Read more Also: Oracle Updates Many Packages With Solaris 11.4 SRU21

Android Leftovers

Microsoft loves Linux — a little too much?

Microsoft announces a lot of Linux related stuff, and Maui. Trouble is: Maui is already the name of a Linux distribution and the name of a framework for graphical user interfaces for Linux applications — and, as it turns out, has been a registered trademark for those things for 5 years. Read more

