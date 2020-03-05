Android Leftovers

Transmission 3.0 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Major Improvements

Transmission 3.0 comes more than two years after version 2.94, which probably many of you are currently using on your personal computers to download torrent or magnet files from the Internet. As you can expect, this is a massive update that brings new capabilities to Transmission, along with new features, bug fixes, and other enhancements to make your torrenting more pleasant. The GTK+ client received keyboard shortcuts for queue up and down, a modern .desktop file, AppData file, a symbolic icon variant for GNOME desktop’s top bar and the High Contrast theme, gettext support for language translations, and a new translation for Portuguese (Portugal).

TUXEDO Computers Unveils Their First AMD-Only Linux Laptop

Thin and elegant, the TUXEDO Book BA15 is the first Linux-powered laptop from TUXEDO Computers that comes only with AMD components. It features only an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU and an AMD Radeon Vega 8 GPU. On top of AMD’s power-efficient and energy-saving Ryzen 5 3500U mobile processor with 8 threads and 4 cores, the laptop also comes with a huge 91Wh battery for long-lasting performance throughout the entire day.