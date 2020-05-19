Benchmarks: Dav1d 0.7 and GCC 10.1
-
Dav1d 0.7 Speedups Are Looking Great On Various Intel + AMD CPUs
This week marked the release of the dav1d 0.7 AV1 video decoder with more performance optimizations thanks to more hand-tuned Assembly and other tweaking of this leading CPU-based AV1 video decoder. Here are benchmarks compared to the prior dav1d 0.5 and 0.6 releases.
The past few days I have been benchmarking dav1d 0.5, 0.6, and 0.7 releases on various Intel and AMD Linux systems. Here are those benchmarks for those curious about this AV1 decoder.
-
GCC 10.1 Compiler Optimization Benchmarks
With the recently minted GCC 10 compiler there was a request to see some fresh benchmarks at different compiler optimization levels and flags like LTO.
For those wondering about the general impact of the different compiler optimization levels and likes of LTO, here are some quick benchmarks I whipped up for your weekend analysis. Tests were done on an Intel Core i9 10980XE with different optimization CFLAGS/CXXFLAGS off an Intel Core i9 10980XE workstation running Ubuntu Linux.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 877 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: RadioStation in SparkyLinux, Raphaël Hertzog's LTS Work and Dirk Eddelbuettel Releases RcppSimdJson 0.0.5
today's howtos
KDE: Elisa, Krita and KDE Itinerary
This week in KDE: We have migrated to GitLab!
After years of using Phabricator, KDE has officially begun the migration to GitLab! So far we are using it for patch review, and developer task tracking will be migrated soon. We are still using Bugzilla for bugs and feature requests as migrating those functions to GitLab is a significant project in and of itself! Already the KDE community is enjoying GitLab’s smoother workflow; why not take advantage of this and submit a merge request?
Recent comments
6 min 41 sec ago
58 min 8 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 17 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 52 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago