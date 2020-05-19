Language Selection

Games: Oxygen Not Included, 2 Essential Gaming Utilities for Linux, Steam Game Festival, Nintendo 3DS Games on Linux and More

Sunday 24th of May 2020
Gaming
  • Oxygen Not Included | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Native

    Oxygen Not Included running natively through Linux

  • 2 Essential Gaming Utilities for Linux

    This goes over MangoHUD and Using Custom Proton for steam games on Linux.

  • Even more Linux games confirmed for the Steam Game Festival

    We're getting close to the launch of the Steam Game Festival, running from June 9 - 15 and we have more games confirmed to get a Linux demo for you.

    As more events go online because of the Coronavirus, it's giving a lot of people chances to play games early they wouldn't perhaps normally be able to. Valve's festival is one for a global audience to get involved thanks to many developers putting up demos for it.

    For a quick round-up on Linux game demos we already have confirmed: the literary mystery Sarawak, the racing game DRAG, a supernatural horror with ASYLUM and also the curious looking point and click adventure Nine Noir Lives. Today, we have more confirmed to share with you!

  • How to play Nintendo 3DS games on Linux

    The Nintendo 3DS is a handheld video game console built by Nintendo. It was released in February 2011, and is one of Nintendo’s most successful video game consoles, selling millions of units.

    If you love the Nintendo 3DS and want to experience it on your Linux PC, you can, thanks to the Citra emulator. In this guide, we’ll go over how to set up Citra to play 3DS games, how to save, and even how to configure a controller!

    Note: Addictivetips in no way encourages or condones the illegal downloading or distribution of ROM files for Citra. If you want to play Nintendo 3DS games with Citra, please use your own game ROM files you’ve backed up to your PC, legally

  • When Will Civilization 6's New Frontier Pass Work on Mac and Linux

    Civilization 6's New Frontier Pass is a way for players to continue to enjoy Firaxis Games' acclaimed turn-based strategy title, adding a bevy of new civilizations, leaders, and game modes. This new content will be delivered on a bimonthly basis until March 2021, and many players are now enjoying the first part of Civ 6's New Frontier Pass, the Maya and Gran Colombia Pack. That is not the case for Mac and Linux users, though, as indeed the DLC has launched without support for these platforms.

    This has left some players quite irritated, as the Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass press release did suggest that the DLC would launch with Mac and Linux support alongside PC. This led some fans with these platforms to purchase the Civ 6 New Frontier Pass at launch only to discover that the DLC is not operable on their systems, and these players may now be wondering when the situation will be rectified.

  • Half-Life: Alyx , Valve has released a tool for creating mods and a Linux version of the game

    Valve has published mode tools for “Half-Life: Alyx” and their release in Steam Workshop. They can be used to develop new levels, models, textures, and animations for the game.

Debian: RadioStation in SparkyLinux, Raphaël Hertzog's LTS Work and Dirk Eddelbuettel Releases RcppSimdJson 0.0.5

  • RadioStation

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: RadioStation What is RadioStation? RadioStation is a fork off RadioTray-Lite, a lightweight clone of the original RadioTray online radio streaming player rewritten in C++. Online radio streaming player: – Runs on a Linux system tray. – Has minimum interface possible. – Plays most media formats (it uses gstreamer). – Supports PLS, M3U, ASX, RAM, XSPF playlists.

  • Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, April 2020

    Like each month, here comes a report about the work of paid contributors to Debian LTS.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSimdJson 0.0.5: Updated Upstream

    A new RcppSimdJson release with updated upstream simdjson code just arrived on CRAN. RcppSimdJson wraps the fantastic and genuinely impressive simdjson library by Daniel Lemire and collaborators. Via some very clever algorithmic engineering to obtain largely branch-free code, coupled with modern C++ and newer compiler instructions, it results in parsing gigabytes of JSON parsed per second which is quite mindboggling. The best-case performance is ‘faster than CPU speed’ as use of parallel SIMD instructions and careful branch avoidance can lead to less than one cpu cycle use per byte parsed; see the video of the recent talk by Daniel Lemire at QCon (which was also voted best talk).

KDE: Elisa, Krita and KDE Itinerary

  • UPnP DLNA support in Elisa

    It has been a long time since I have written about Elisa. In the meantime, I have been busy working on Elisa and also some other personal side projects. I plan to write about them later. One area, Elisa is not fulfilling my needs is the support for UPnP DLNA. I am working actively on that but this is a lot of work and my plan is to probably release a preview of it in the next release to get feedback on it.

  • First Krita Beta for Android and ChromeOS in Play Store

    Thanks to the hard work of Sharaf Zaman, Krita is now available in the Google Play Store for Android tablets and Chromebooks (not for Android phones). This beta, based on Krita 4.2.9, is the full desktop version of Krita, so it doesn’t have a special touch user interface. But it’s there, and you can play with it. Unlike the Windows and Steam store, we don’t ask for money for Krita in the store, since it’s the only way people can install Krita on those devices, but you can buy a supporter badge from within Krita to support development.

  • Efficient Coordinate to Timezone Mapping

    For KDE Itinerary it’s crucial we know the correct timezone for each element in the timeline, precisely enough to also handle complex situations like daylight saving time changes during an international flight. How can we reliably determine the timezone though, e.g. given a geographic coordinate, offline and on a resource-constraint mobile device? [...] The use of an image format has the advantage that precision/cost trade-offs are pretty obvious, it’s very easy to create using the above mentioned timezone shapefiles and QGIS, and debugging can be done visually with an image viewer. This approach has been in use for the offline preparation of KDE Itinerary’s extractor engine knowledge base so far. Not so much for it’s runtime efficiency though (as we are using a gigantic 27942 x 13968 map), but for its ease of use. The efficiency of this comes from the run-length encoding of scanlines, which is very good at leveraging one-dimensional spatial proximity of the encoded features, ie. a typical scanline only contains few continuous regions, independent of the resolution. It however doesn’t use the same property in the second dimension at all. Image formats that exploit this like e.g. PNG achieve an even better compression, but at the cost of constant memory decoding.

This week in KDE: We have migrated to GitLab!

After years of using Phabricator, KDE has officially begun the migration to GitLab! So far we are using it for patch review, and developer task tracking will be migrated soon. We are still using Bugzilla for bugs and feature requests as migrating those functions to GitLab is a significant project in and of itself! Already the KDE community is enjoying GitLab’s smoother workflow; why not take advantage of this and submit a merge request? Read more

