Games: Oxygen Not Included, 2 Essential Gaming Utilities for Linux, Steam Game Festival, Nintendo 3DS Games on Linux and More
Oxygen Not Included | Linux Gaming | Ubuntu 19.10 | Native
Oxygen Not Included running natively through Linux
2 Essential Gaming Utilities for Linux
This goes over MangoHUD and Using Custom Proton for steam games on Linux.
Even more Linux games confirmed for the Steam Game Festival
We're getting close to the launch of the Steam Game Festival, running from June 9 - 15 and we have more games confirmed to get a Linux demo for you.
As more events go online because of the Coronavirus, it's giving a lot of people chances to play games early they wouldn't perhaps normally be able to. Valve's festival is one for a global audience to get involved thanks to many developers putting up demos for it.
For a quick round-up on Linux game demos we already have confirmed: the literary mystery Sarawak, the racing game DRAG, a supernatural horror with ASYLUM and also the curious looking point and click adventure Nine Noir Lives. Today, we have more confirmed to share with you!
How to play Nintendo 3DS games on Linux
The Nintendo 3DS is a handheld video game console built by Nintendo. It was released in February 2011, and is one of Nintendo’s most successful video game consoles, selling millions of units.
If you love the Nintendo 3DS and want to experience it on your Linux PC, you can, thanks to the Citra emulator. In this guide, we’ll go over how to set up Citra to play 3DS games, how to save, and even how to configure a controller!
Note: Addictivetips in no way encourages or condones the illegal downloading or distribution of ROM files for Citra. If you want to play Nintendo 3DS games with Citra, please use your own game ROM files you’ve backed up to your PC, legally
When Will Civilization 6's New Frontier Pass Work on Mac and Linux
Civilization 6's New Frontier Pass is a way for players to continue to enjoy Firaxis Games' acclaimed turn-based strategy title, adding a bevy of new civilizations, leaders, and game modes. This new content will be delivered on a bimonthly basis until March 2021, and many players are now enjoying the first part of Civ 6's New Frontier Pass, the Maya and Gran Colombia Pack. That is not the case for Mac and Linux users, though, as indeed the DLC has launched without support for these platforms.
This has left some players quite irritated, as the Civilization 6 New Frontier Pass press release did suggest that the DLC would launch with Mac and Linux support alongside PC. This led some fans with these platforms to purchase the Civ 6 New Frontier Pass at launch only to discover that the DLC is not operable on their systems, and these players may now be wondering when the situation will be rectified.
Half-Life: Alyx , Valve has released a tool for creating mods and a Linux version of the game
Valve has published mode tools for “Half-Life: Alyx” and their release in Steam Workshop. They can be used to develop new levels, models, textures, and animations for the game.
Debian: RadioStation in SparkyLinux, Raphaël Hertzog's LTS Work and Dirk Eddelbuettel Releases RcppSimdJson 0.0.5
today's howtos
KDE: Elisa, Krita and KDE Itinerary
This week in KDE: We have migrated to GitLab!
After years of using Phabricator, KDE has officially begun the migration to GitLab! So far we are using it for patch review, and developer task tracking will be migrated soon. We are still using Bugzilla for bugs and feature requests as migrating those functions to GitLab is a significant project in and of itself! Already the KDE community is enjoying GitLab’s smoother workflow; why not take advantage of this and submit a merge request?
