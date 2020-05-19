today's howtos
-
How to encrypt a USB flash drive on Linux with VeraCrypt
-
ow To Install Wireshark 3.2.4 in Ubuntu / LinuxMint / Manjaro Linux
-
Setup Raspberry PI Infrared Remote from terminal
-
Vi / VIM: Find And Replace All Text Substitute Command
-
Here’s how to run a Minecraft Server from your Android phone, because why not
-
Monitoring workstation with Prometheus
-
Debian: RadioStation in SparkyLinux, Raphaël Hertzog's LTS Work and Dirk Eddelbuettel Releases RcppSimdJson 0.0.5
KDE: Elisa, Krita and KDE Itinerary
This week in KDE: We have migrated to GitLab!
After years of using Phabricator, KDE has officially begun the migration to GitLab! So far we are using it for patch review, and developer task tracking will be migrated soon. We are still using Bugzilla for bugs and feature requests as migrating those functions to GitLab is a significant project in and of itself! Already the KDE community is enjoying GitLab’s smoother workflow; why not take advantage of this and submit a merge request?
