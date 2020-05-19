Debian: RadioStation in SparkyLinux, Raphaël Hertzog's LTS Work and Dirk Eddelbuettel Releases RcppSimdJson 0.0.5
RadioStation
There is a new application available for Sparkers: RadioStation
What is RadioStation?
RadioStation is a fork off RadioTray-Lite, a lightweight clone of the original RadioTray online radio streaming player rewritten in C++.
Online radio streaming player:
– Runs on a Linux system tray.
– Has minimum interface possible.
– Plays most media formats (it uses gstreamer).
– Supports PLS, M3U, ASX, RAM, XSPF playlists.
Freexian’s report about Debian Long Term Support, April 2020
Like each month, here comes a report about the work of paid contributors to Debian LTS.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppSimdJson 0.0.5: Updated Upstream
A new RcppSimdJson release with updated upstream simdjson code just arrived on CRAN. RcppSimdJson wraps the fantastic and genuinely impressive simdjson library by Daniel Lemire and collaborators. Via some very clever algorithmic engineering to obtain largely branch-free code, coupled with modern C++ and newer compiler instructions, it results in parsing gigabytes of JSON parsed per second which is quite mindboggling. The best-case performance is ‘faster than CPU speed’ as use of parallel SIMD instructions and careful branch avoidance can lead to less than one cpu cycle use per byte parsed; see the video of the recent talk by Daniel Lemire at QCon (which was also voted best talk).
