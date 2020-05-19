The 20 Best Launchers for Android Device in 2020

There are lots of customizable functions in the Android system, which make it better and easier for users. A Launcher is a great function of Android that lets you customize the appearance of your Android device. Actually, you cannot operate the Android system without a Launcher. It is the reason for the outlook of the home screen, catalogs of the apps, icons, Widget, and others. Your device must have a default launcher when you bought it, and it may not be great to look at. That’s why PlayStore has gathered tons of beautiful launchers for you, and here I am to describe some of the best launchers for Android briefly.

Ubuntu MATE 20.04 Is More Polished, Beautiful & Stable Than Ever

We chose Ubuntu MATE 19.10 to be the distribution of the year back in 2019 on the FOSS Post. The release was quite unique and full of newly-introduced features back then. With Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS, the comfortability of using Ubuntu MATE as a daily driver for most consumer users has reached new levels. The Ubuntu MATE 20.04 release focuses more on the appearance & bug-fixing side than previous releases. And while there are many new features – that you will read later on in this article – it looks like the development team saw that an LTS needs to be stable above all else, and they are quite right in that. The base/core packages of Ubuntu MATE 20.04 will be supported for 5 years, and the MATE desktop packages will be supported for 3 years, just like most other Ubuntu flavors. We’ll take you today in a tour in Ubuntu MATE 20.04 to see together how more polished and stable it became, what newly-introduced features are there and whether you should consider it for using it as your daily driver. As a side note, we recommend reading our Ubuntu 20.04 LTS review first, as there are some important changes to the core Ubuntu 20.04 release that affect all flavors, which you may need to know before deciding to switch to any 20.04 flavor. At FOSS Post we continue to publish reviews of all the major Ubuntu 20.04 flavors, so that as a reader, you can decide on which one you should use by yourself. Stay connected for other reviews of Xubuntu, Lubuntu and Ubuntu Budgie!

Microsoft Entrapment and Openwashing