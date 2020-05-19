Microsoft Entrapment and Openwashing
-
Xubuntu is now on GitHub! [Ed: Why does Xubuntu brag about being outsourced to proprietary software prison of Microsoft?]
Ubuntu and many of its flavors already host their code on GitHub.
-
Microsoft admits to be wrong about open-source [Ed: And yet everything major stays proprietary]
-
Microsoft President: Company Was Wrong About Open Source
-
Brad Smith admits that Microsoft was wrong about open source
-
Microsoft President Admits Open Source Mistakes 05/19/2020
-
Microsoft Open-Sources GW-BASIC Interpreter On GitHub [Ed: Pretending to be "open" with long-abandoned code]
-
Microsoft open sources GW-BASIC code [Ed: Look, don't touch?]
Because the code is being open sourced for historical and educational reasons, Microsoft will not accept any pull requests for modifying the code.
-
Microsoft’s Fluid Framework is now open source, comes to Office 365 [Ed: So it is still proprietary software, now with extra openwashing as a 'side dish']
-
The evolving Microsoft 365 development platform: Microsoft Lists and open-source Fluid Framework
-
Microsoft’s romance with open source software is on display at Build 2020 [Ed: No, just more openwashing of proprietary software that spies]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 857 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: RadioStation in SparkyLinux, Raphaël Hertzog's LTS Work and Dirk Eddelbuettel Releases RcppSimdJson 0.0.5
today's howtos
KDE: Elisa, Krita and KDE Itinerary
This week in KDE: We have migrated to GitLab!
After years of using Phabricator, KDE has officially begun the migration to GitLab! So far we are using it for patch review, and developer task tracking will be migrated soon. We are still using Bugzilla for bugs and feature requests as migrating those functions to GitLab is a significant project in and of itself! Already the KDE community is enjoying GitLab’s smoother workflow; why not take advantage of this and submit a merge request?
Recent comments
6 min 41 sec ago
58 min 8 sec ago
1 hour 11 min ago
1 hour 15 min ago
1 hour 17 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 52 min ago
16 hours 41 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago