Ardour 6.0 is released
Ardour 6.0 is now released. Sorry for the wait! You can download it from http://ardour.org/download See what’s new at http://ardour.org/whatsnew.html We hope to return to bi-monthly releases going forward, and there’s a lot of stuff to do! Also: Ardour 6.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
