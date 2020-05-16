Kernel: Work on Storage and Gateway SoC
Async Buffered Reads Support Yielding Promising Results
Linux I/O expert Jens Axboe who oversees the kernel's block layer and is employed by Facebook while working on IO_uring and other storage innovations has recently been working on async buffered reads support.
Axboe sent out his latest work on async buffered reads support to replace a less than ideal implementation currently for IO_uring. XFS, EXT4, and Btrfs are the file-systems initially supported by this async buffered reads but handling additional file-systems should be easily possible.
Intel ComboPHY Support Coming With Linux 5.8 For Their Gateway SoC
Published back in February were the Linux kernel enablement patches for a new "ComboPHY" driver for supporting the company's forthcoming Gateway SoC. That code is now set to be included in the next kernel cycle, Linux 5.8.
As outlined back then, we've been seeing a lot of patches for an Intel "Gateway" SoC that supports the Intel Gateway Datapath Architecture that is optimized for network handling. The initial Gateway SoC appears based on the company's Lightning Mountain platform.
Ardour 6.0 is released
Ardour 6.0 is now released. Sorry for the wait! You can download it from http://ardour.org/download See what's new at http://ardour.org/whatsnew.html We hope to return to bi-monthly releases going forward, and there's a lot of stuff to do!
