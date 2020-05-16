King is making its Defold game engine open source
King's mobile and web game engine Defold is to be made available as an open source project.
As part of the move, King is spinning out a new software foundation called the Defold Foundation. The foundation's board will be headed by Candy Crush Saga producer Sara Cederberg, who was formerly the director of engineering for the engine.
With Defold going open source, King hopes that it will bring more transparency to game development, and that external developers will lend their expertise to make the engine better for everyone who uses it.
The engine is primarily used to make 2D games for mobile and browsers, such as King's own Blossom Blast Saga.
King's aim is to invite external developers to help improve the engine and make its ongoing development more transparent.
To lead these efforts, the company has formed a new organisation: the Defold Foundation.
This will be headed by King's principal engineer and Defold product owner Björn Ritzl and Candy Crush Sada's producer and director Sara Cederberg, with Women In Tech Sweden's Elin Erksson also on the team.
