Openwashing and Openness Fluff
-
Alliance Bank goes open-source to enhance in-branch CX
Alliance Bank Malaysia turned to open-source solutions to deliver its first fully-digital in-branch experience
-
Coyne PR Rolls 'Open Source' Website [Ed: The PR 'industry' clearly does not understand what "open source" means (or just lies about it)]
Coyne PR has unveiled a new website that takes an open source approach to sharing key learnings, best practices and practical tips and advice related to COVID-19 and beyond.
-
Facebook Makes Its React Native Open-Source Framework Fully Accessible [Ed: Adweek helps mass surveillance company paint itself as friend of disabled people, plus the openwashing angle]
-
Accenture and Fujitsu Announce Launch of HyperLedger Cactus, an Open-Source Blockchain Integration Framework
-
F1 News: F1 set for vote on aero handicap and open source ideas
Radical rules including an aero development handicap system and the use of open source parts in Formula 1 could be approved later on Friday.
[...]
Beyond the budget caps, team are also set to vote on a range of other rules tweaks to reduce costs - including potential for tokens on chassis developments.
Longer term, there is also a proposal for a radical aero development handicap system, where the worst performing teams are allowed more windtunnel and CFD development time compared to the more successful outfits.
While F1 has previously steered clear of more obvious handicap systems such as success ballast, it is understood that the aerodynamic development plan has gathered support as it is felt to be much less artificial. The hope is that it will help close up the grid.
-
Bitcoin wallet makers SatoshiLabs now building open-source chips
New Tropic Square company, founded by SatoshiLabs, seeks to produce truly open-source crypto wallets and more via fully-auditable custom chips.
-
SpaceChain Foundation Invests in Core Semiconductor to Produce Open Hardware Platform for Direct Satellite-to-Devices Communication
SpaceChain Foundation today announced it has contracted and invested in Core Semiconductor, an innovator in provably secure computing platforms for all connected devices, to produce the world's first open-source hardware platform capable of providing a downlink to mobile phones and small devices directly from satellites in orbit, without the use of a satellite dish on Earth or a third-party network.
With security inherently built-in, the technology is designed with the blockchain industry in mind and to bring blockchain applications to a global user base.
Core Semiconductor has designed the platform to be small enough to fit inside any handheld device. With a commodity price point, the platform is affordable and is easy to deploy, making it perfect for any company or hobbyist to incorporate. The technology is designed for low bitrate applications of around 1250 bytes per minute, making it ideal for verifying blockchain hashes and encrypted signatures.
-
design your own bee house with IKEA's bee home open-source project
may 20, 2020 marks world bee day and to celebrate it, SPACE10 — IKEA’s external innovation hub — is launching bee home, their latest open-source design project in collaboration with bakken & bæck and designer tanita klein. bees are vital for life on planet earth; in fact a third of what we eat depends on these busy, buzzing insects and other pollinators. but due to human impact, these hard-working insects are in danger of going extinct as we have unwittingly destroyed their homes and natural habitats when building our own homes, cities and landscaped our gardens.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 610 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Openwashing and Openness Fluff
Security Leftovers
FOSS Funding/Fund-raising
Ardour 6.0 is released
Ardour 6.0 is now released. Sorry for the wait! You can download it from http://ardour.org/download See what’s new at http://ardour.org/whatsnew.html We hope to return to bi-monthly releases going forward, and there’s a lot of stuff to do! Also: Ardour 6.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Recent comments
29 min 21 sec ago
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
2 hours 16 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 4 min ago
3 hours 12 min ago
3 hours 20 min ago
11 hours 59 min ago