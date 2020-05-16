Security Leftovers Zeus’s legacy lives on as crooks target banking customers in the US and Europe [iophk: Windows TCO] Since the beginning of the year, various criminal [criminal] groups have been using a descendant of Zeus in more than 100 phishing campaigns and some 700,000 emails against people in Australia, Canada, Germany, Poland, and the U.S., email security company Proofpoint said this week. Like countless other [attackers] around the world, they are trying to capitalize on fears around the coronavirus to slip their code onto victim computers.

[Attackers] Attempted to Deploy Ransomware in Attacks Targeting Sophos Firewalls The script would perform various tasks, including parsing the contents of the firewall’s ARP cache, where the (internal) IP and MAC addresses of host on the local network are stored. Next, it would use the list to scan for port 445/tcp on the hosts and determine if they were reachable Windows systems. Furthermore, a file deceptively named “hotfix” would determine whether the machines were running 32-bit or 64-bit Windows, and then attempt to leverage an EternalBlue exploit and DoublePulsar shellcode to deliver and execute a DLL directly into memory (targeting explorer.exe). The DLL would then attempt to fetch an executable payload from 9sg[.]me over HTTP port 81/tcp. The IP address hosting the domain and serving the hotfix payload was involved in attacks going back to 2018, and is associated with a threat actor known as NOTROBIN.

Developers find new flaws in source code of NHS contract-tracing app New shortcomings in the NHSX contact racing app could further limit effectiveness and scare away users. E&T investigated concerns raised by computer engineers about timestamp and Google Analytics tracking.

Mercedes-Benz onboard logic unit (OLU) source code leaks online The researcher says he downloaded more than 580 Git repositories from the company's server, which he made publicly available over the weekend, uploading the files in several locations such as file-hosting service MEGA, the Internet Archive, and on his own GitLab server.

#ERNW says source code for for #HUAWEI #5G core network UDG is “Good Quality” ERNW, an independent IT security service provider in Germany, has conducted a technical review of the source code for Huawei’s unified distributed gateway (UDG) on 5G core networks. ERNW senior auditors reviewed the source code by using leading tools and methods as well as the industry’s best practices, and released a review report. The report showed that the source code quality is a good indicator that Huawei has established a mature and appropriate software engineering process for UDG.