Hardware: Home Servers, Facial Recognition Systems and Nsight Graphics 2020.3
Has the home server gone the way of the Dodo?
I used FreeNAS, which is a fork of FreeBSD, essentially a Unix-like operating system. It required me to hook up a monitor to the PC for setup, hence the need for the cheap video card.
After that I disconnected the monitor, the server runs headless. Just enter a URL into the browser on another PC and you can access the dashboard and have control of everything.
If I did this again, I’d save money by skipping the sound card. But now I want know if this is still worth it? My files are backed up in OneDrive and Google Drive. It’s nice to have a home-based copy and a cloud copy, though.
iWave Systems i.MX8M Mini Devkit Targets Low-cost Facial Recognition Systems
The board supports Linux 4.14.98, and Android 9.0. NXP eIQ machine learning software is based on OpenCV and includes pre-optimized libraries and tools for computer vision applications. C++, Python, and Java API, and integration with MCUXpresso SDK and Yocto development environments aims to accelerate the development flow of the ML applications.
NVIDIA Announces Nsight Graphics 2020.3
Nsight Graphics 2020.3 is now available for download. We’ve added a number of features that dramatically expands the functionality of our tools.
Applications that use the provisional VK_KHR_ray_tracing extension can be captured, profiled and exported to a C++ Capture. While the extension is still evolving, the NVIDIA Vulkan Beta Driver will allow for experimentation before it is fully ratified (and is required).
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics 2020.3 Supports Profiling KHR Ray-Tracing
NVIDIA on Friday released Nsight Graphics 2020.3 as the newest version of their proprietary tool for profiling and debugging Direct3D / Vulkan / OpenGL / OpenVR software.
One of the big changes with Nsight Graphics 2020.3 is now supporting the VK_KHR_ray_tracing extension, the official Vulkan ray-tracing extension compared to the prior NVIDIA-specific vendor extension. Nsight Graphics can now capture and profile VK_KHR_ray_tracing using software and export it to a C++ capture.
