TeleIRC 2.0.0 Released
-
TeleIRC v2.0.0 is officially here!
After almost eight months of work, the TeleIRC Team is happy to announce General Availability of TeleIRC v2.0.0 today. Thanks to the hard work of our volunteer community, we are celebrating an on-time release of a major undertaking to make a more sustainable future for TeleIRC.
-
What’s new in TeleIRC v2.0.0
TeleIRC v2.0.0 is the latest major release of our open source Telegram <=> IRC bridge. Download the latest release and read the release announcement for the full story.
There are several new and noteworthy changes in TeleIRC v2.0.0. This post walks you through the major changes and differences for TeleIRC v2.0.0. Read on for the highlight reel of this release.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 664 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
today's howtos
OSS Leftovers
Kernel: KVM Protected Memory Extension and MediaTek
Recent comments
1 hour 42 min ago
2 hours 19 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 37 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 48 min ago
7 hours 59 min ago
8 hours 23 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 51 min ago