Transmission BitTorrent Client 3.0 is here with Major Updates
The lightweight and popular BitTorrent client Transmission 3.0 is released after more than two years of development.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1283 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open Hardware Monitor 0.9.4
The Open Hardware Monitor is a free open source software that monitors temperature sensors, fan speeds, voltages, load and clock speeds of a computer. The Open Hardware Monitor supports most hardware monitoring chips found on todays mainboards. The CPU temperature can be monitored by reading the core temperature sensors of Intel and AMD processors. The sensors of ATI and Nvidia video cards as well as SMART hard drive temperature can be displayed. The monitored values can be displayed in the main window, in a customizable desktop gadget, or in the system tray.
Elementary OS vs Ubuntu OS
Linux is one of the most popular open source operating system families. With each passing year, the rate at which Linux is growing in demand is also gradually increasing. This rapid growth that Linux has seen in recent years is likely because this operating system is not only powerful but also super smooth and extremely fast. Unlike other OS, such as Windows, Linux is less resource hungry, lighter, and has fewer vulnerabilities and bugs. Without any strict governing bodies dictating rules and requirements, Linux is easily customizable. With so many Linux distributions out there and no rules to govern them, each distribution has its own set of specific users and characteristics.
Transmission BitTorrent Client 3.0 is here with Major Updates
The lightweight and popular BitTorrent client Transmission 3.0 is released after more than two years of development.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
5 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 42 min ago
14 hours 19 min ago
14 hours 29 min ago
14 hours 37 min ago
18 hours 36 min ago
19 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 59 min ago
20 hours 23 min ago