Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Android Leftovers

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 25th of May 2020 07:02:31 AM Filed under
Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Open Hardware Monitor 0.9.4

The Open Hardware Monitor is a free open source software that monitors temperature sensors, fan speeds, voltages, load and clock speeds of a computer. The Open Hardware Monitor supports most hardware monitoring chips found on todays mainboards. The CPU temperature can be monitored by reading the core temperature sensors of Intel and AMD processors. The sensors of ATI and Nvidia video cards as well as SMART hard drive temperature can be displayed. The monitored values can be displayed in the main window, in a customizable desktop gadget, or in the system tray. Read more

Elementary OS vs Ubuntu OS

Linux is one of the most popular open source operating system families. With each passing year, the rate at which Linux is growing in demand is also gradually increasing. This rapid growth that Linux has seen in recent years is likely because this operating system is not only powerful but also super smooth and extremely fast. Unlike other OS, such as Windows, Linux is less resource hungry, lighter, and has fewer vulnerabilities and bugs. Without any strict governing bodies dictating rules and requirements, Linux is easily customizable. With so many Linux distributions out there and no rules to govern them, each distribution has its own set of specific users and characteristics. Read more

Transmission BitTorrent Client 3.0 is here with Major Updates

The lightweight and popular BitTorrent client Transmission 3.0 is released after more than two years of development. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Full Circle Weekly News #172
  • IBM’s new open-source tool helps developers make their apps more accessible

    When designing an application, developers might not put accessibility on top of their list. Plus, the developer might not have a handy list of what guidelines they should follow when thinking about accessible features. To address this issue, IBM has released a free toolkit and an accessibility checker that will help developers fine-tune their applications for people with disabilities. IBM’s new tools are divided into two parts: a set of public guidelines called IBM Equal Access Toolkit and a Checker that identifies shortcomings in your application from an accessibility standpoint.

  • IBM Launches Open Source Equal Access Toolkit

    In a blog post published today, IBM’s program director of accessibility, Simeon McAleer, announced the company is releasing what they call the Equal Access Toolkit. He writes, in part: “I am excited to announce a new open source offering and design toolkit that give designers and developers the tools they need to make their websites and applications accessible.”

  • SUSE strengthens partner program to support digital transformation, open-source ecosystem [Ed: Paid-for puff piece]

    Disclosure: TheCUBE is a paid media partner for SUSECON Digital...

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6