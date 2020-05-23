Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 25th of May 2020 09:43:38 AM Filed under
HowTos
»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

How Cloud-init can be used for your Raspberry Pi homelab

Cloud-init is a standard—it would not be a stretch to say it is the standard—that cloud providers use to provide initialization and configuration data to cloud instances. It is used most often on the first boot of a new instance to automate network setup, account creation, and SSH (secure shell) key installation—anything required to bring a new system online so that it is accessible by the user. In a previous article, Modify a disk image to create a Raspberry Pi-based homelab, I showed how to customize the operating system image for single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi to accomplish a similar goal. With Cloud-init, there is no need to add custom data to the image. Once it is enabled in your images, your virtual machines, physical servers, even tiny Raspberry Pis can behave like cloud instances in your own "private cloud at home." New machines can just be plugged in, turned on, and automatically become part of your homelab. Read more

Android Leftovers

Open Hardware Monitor 0.9.4

The Open Hardware Monitor is a free open source software that monitors temperature sensors, fan speeds, voltages, load and clock speeds of a computer. The Open Hardware Monitor supports most hardware monitoring chips found on todays mainboards. The CPU temperature can be monitored by reading the core temperature sensors of Intel and AMD processors. The sensors of ATI and Nvidia video cards as well as SMART hard drive temperature can be displayed. The monitored values can be displayed in the main window, in a customizable desktop gadget, or in the system tray. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6