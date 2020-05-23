Unboxing the latest Linux laptop from System76

I've been on a journey from Mac to Linux since joining the staff at Opensource.com almost two years ago. In a huge step for me, I finally made the call to have my personal laptop also run Linux. Due to the coverage of System76 in our community, I thought I'd give it a shot. I'm coming from a MacBook Pro as my go-to device, so I went with a near-standard build of the Lemur Pro for a comparable system. A reasonably priced upgrade to more RAM and a speedy NVMe hard drive later, my order was on its way. Why this laptop? I want to continue my road to Linux as the main operating system of my life, and I like to support my company's participation in open source. Ports were important (USB-C is a must, USB-A is nice to have), but the decision came down to a balance of sleek design, battery life, and enough power. I found the Lemur Pro specifications did the trick.

today's howtos

Official Launch of Variscite’s i.MX8X System on Module

[Tel-Aviv, Israel, May 15, 2020] Variscite, a System on Module global market leader and NXP’s partner, has re-launched its VAR-SOM-MX8X, an i.MX8X-based System on Module, with the latest i.MX8X silicon version for full production. Variscite’s launch takes place along with NXP’s formal broad market launch, following NXP’s introduction of the new silicon version earlier this quarter as the qualified revision for production. The VAR-SOM-MX8X has already been launched by Variscite last year and was available to Variscite’s early-access customers, allowing them to leverage the i.MX8X technology for new developments much earlier than the broad market launch. The SoM expands the solutions range offered by the VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family and provides a pin-compatible option to i.MX8, i.MX8M, i.MX8M Mini, i.MX8M Nano, i.MX6, i.MX6UL/ULL/ULZ and the upcoming i.MX8M Plus based modules. This extensive products family allows Variscite’s customers ultimate scalability, extended lifetime, and reduced development time, costs, and risk. The VAR-SOM-MX8X is based on i.MX 8QuadXPlus / 8DualXPlus / 8DualX processor with up to Quad 1.2GHz Cortex-A35. Thanks to the integration of ARM’s most efficient Cortex-A35 cores with the Cortex-M4F real-time co-processor, the VAR-SOM-MX8X offers high processing capabilities in a power-optimized platform. In addition, the SoM provides a highly integrated solution with Vivante GC7000Lite GPU for 2D and 3D graphics acceleration, 4K H.265 Decode, 1080p H.264 Encode/Decode, Camera Interfaces, DSI / LVDS, Parallel LCD, dual GbE, certified Wi-Fi/BT, CAN/CAN-FD, USB3 and serial interfaces. Availability and pricing The VAR-SOM-MX8X System on Module and associated evaluation kits are available for orders in production quantities from only $79 per unit for 1Kpcs orders. Please contact Variscite’s Sales team for further details. Contact information: https://www.variscite.com/ Email sales@variscite.com Product key features: • NXP iMX8X 1.2GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A35 • Real-time 264MHz Cortex-M4F co-processor • Up to 4GB LPDDR4, 64GB eMMC • Integrated security and fail-safe features • 2D/3D graphics acceleration • 24-bit parallel LCD, LVDS/DSI • 4K H.265 Decode, 1080p H.264 Encode/Decode • HQ audio in/out • Camera in: 1x MIPI-CSI2, 1x parallel CSI 8/10-bit • 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, PCI-E • Analog input, CAN/CAN-FD, UART, SPI, I2C, SD/MMC, touch • Certified Wi-Fi 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n + BT4.2/BLE • Temperature range -40 to 85° C • OS: Linux, Android • Up to 15 years longevity