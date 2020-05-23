Unboxing the latest Linux laptop from System76
I've been on a journey from Mac to Linux since joining the staff at Opensource.com almost two years ago. In a huge step for me, I finally made the call to have my personal laptop also run Linux. Due to the coverage of System76 in our community, I thought I'd give it a shot.
I'm coming from a MacBook Pro as my go-to device, so I went with a near-standard build of the Lemur Pro for a comparable system. A reasonably priced upgrade to more RAM and a speedy NVMe hard drive later, my order was on its way.
Why this laptop? I want to continue my road to Linux as the main operating system of my life, and I like to support my company's participation in open source. Ports were important (USB-C is a must, USB-A is nice to have), but the decision came down to a balance of sleek design, battery life, and enough power. I found the Lemur Pro specifications did the trick.
How Cloud-init can be used for your Raspberry Pi homelab
Cloud-init is a standard—it would not be a stretch to say it is the standard—that cloud providers use to provide initialization and configuration data to cloud instances. It is used most often on the first boot of a new instance to automate network setup, account creation, and SSH (secure shell) key installation—anything required to bring a new system online so that it is accessible by the user. In a previous article, Modify a disk image to create a Raspberry Pi-based homelab, I showed how to customize the operating system image for single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi to accomplish a similar goal. With Cloud-init, there is no need to add custom data to the image. Once it is enabled in your images, your virtual machines, physical servers, even tiny Raspberry Pis can behave like cloud instances in your own "private cloud at home." New machines can just be plugged in, turned on, and automatically become part of your homelab.
Open Hardware Monitor 0.9.4
The Open Hardware Monitor is a free open source software that monitors temperature sensors, fan speeds, voltages, load and clock speeds of a computer. The Open Hardware Monitor supports most hardware monitoring chips found on todays mainboards. The CPU temperature can be monitored by reading the core temperature sensors of Intel and AMD processors. The sensors of ATI and Nvidia video cards as well as SMART hard drive temperature can be displayed. The monitored values can be displayed in the main window, in a customizable desktop gadget, or in the system tray.
