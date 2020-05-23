Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 25th of May 2020 11:37:07 AM

FreeFileSync is an impressive open-source tool that can help you back up your data to a different location.

This different location can be an external USB disk, Google Drive or to any of your cloud storage locations using SFTP or FTP connections.

You might have read our tutorial on how to use Google Drive on Linux before. Unfortunately, there’s no proper FOSS solution to use Google Drive natively on Linux. There is Insync but it is a premium, non open source software.