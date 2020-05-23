GNU World Order and GCC's JIT Library Sees Experimental Port To Windows
For several years now GCC has offered a embeddable JIT compiler that for GPL applications can serve as a bytecode interpreter, an experimental Python compiler, and other possible use-cases with this libgccjit library. There now are patches pending for bringing libgccjit to Windows.
Developer Nicolas Bértolo has worked on a port of libgccjit to Microsoft Windows. So far it's been tested to work with the native-compilation branch of Emacs.
Open Hardware and Devices/Laptops With GNU/Linux
Amid shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE)—like face masks, face shields and gloves—the coronavirus pandemic has spurred the world’s hobbyists into action.
At-home DIY experts are collaborating en masse on online forums to come up with designs for homemade protective equipment, as well as medical equipment, in a huge effort to kit-out the world’s doctors and prepare them for the front line.
The solutions are nothing short of genius. For instance, snorkels left buried in cupboards after old beach holidays have been dug up and refashioned into medical equipment.
On March 20th, as the coronavirus situation in New York City hurtled toward full-blown crisis, Madiha Choksi was packing a taxi with two Flashforge 3D printers and as much filament as she could fit.
Choksi, a librarian specializing in research and educational technology, had received an urgent email the night before from Pierre Elias, a cardiology fellow at NYP-Columbia University Medical Center. Elias desperately needed to produce more protective gear for hospital workers treating COVID-19 patients. He hoped Choksi, the administrator for Columbia University’s 3D printing lab, might be able to help.
megaAI 4K AI camera board reminds me of Kendryte K210 based boards such as Maixduino used for computer vision for tasks such as object tracking or face recognition, but instead of just handling QVGA at around 15 to 18 fps, megaAI can supports inference at 4K resolution up to 30 fps.
The tiny board can achieve this feat by leveraging the 4 TOPS of AI processing power delivered by Intel Movidius Myriad X VPU (Vision Processing Unit) while consuming only around 2.5 Watts.
X-Powers is a subsidiary of Allwinner, better known for its PMIC chips for Allwinner Cortex-A processors., but we also discovered X-Powers AC108 quad-channel ADC chip for microphone arrays in 2017.
Soon after, Seeed Studio launched ReSpeaker 4-Mic Array for Raspberry Pi, but I had completely forgotten about the audio chip since then. That’s until this morning when I came across RPI_AC108 audio board also coming with four microphones and several LEDs.
Even years ago, Chromebook was considered as an obsolete form of the laptop whose tasks were only confined to browsing online, checking emails, streaming low-quality videos, and playing low-end games. With the advent of the latest technology, as well as, at the users’ behest, the Chromebook has finally turned into a formidable piece of device to all the users with a transformation from clamshell design to sleeker or even opted for 2-in-1 design.
Update on DebConf20 and Israel
We are happy to announce that registration for DebConf20 is now open. The event will take place from August 23rd to 29th, 2020 at the University of Haifa, in Israel, and will be preceded by DebCamp, from August 16th to 22nd.
Although the Covid-19 situation is still rather fluid, as of now, Israel seems to be on top of the situation. Days with less than 10 new diagnosed infections are becoming common and businesses and schools are slowly reopening. As such, we are hoping that, at least as far as regulations go, we will be able to hold an in-person conference. There is more (and up to date) information at the conference's FAQ. Which means, barring a second wave, that there is reason to hope that the conference can go forward.
[...]
In an effort to widen the diversity of DebConf attendees, the Debian Project allocates a part of the financial resources obtained through sponsorships to pay for bursaries (travel, accommodation, and/or meals) for participants who request this support when they register.
The Israeli Ministry of Health issued a tender earlier this month calling for proposals for the establishment and maintenance of an application to help battle viral pandemics on the national level. According to the tender, the ministry wants to expand the use of the Magen (Hebrew for shield) app, which it launched to battle the outbreak of Covid-19 "to benefit the war on viruses in general."
The notion of expanding the use of the app, originally developed by Matrix IT Ltd, the health ministry and information security, and open-source experts, is based on the app’s success so far. According to the health ministry the app that tracks individuals’ exposure to identified coronavirus carriers using location data from their mobile phones, has been downloaded by about one million users so far. The goal now is to expand its distribution to four million users.
[...]
The terms of the new tender do not require the app to be based on open-source code, but only on the existing app, with the goal of "expanding its functionality,” according to the announcement.
OSS: SOC, Benchmarks, Mozilla, and Databases
This is also a good opportunity to revisit your packet capture solution, where your spending should be focused on hardware and storage. If you’re paying for expensive software licenses as well, check out open source alternatives like Moloch.
[...]
Look for open source alternatives
Whether it’s replacing a point security tool or simply augmenting what you have, try to periodically justify the cost of your commercial tools. Open source projects for blue team have come a LONG way in the last few years, and many of them now rival (or, in our opinion, exceed) the capabilities of expensive commercial tools.
Conduct an analysis of alternatives for your big-ticket items on an annual or semi-annual basis. That way, you’ll always have a recent justification for the money you’re spending, and you’ll stay aware of potential challengers. Mitre has posted some guidance on Analyses of Alternatives (AoAs) here. Just keep in mind the total cost – do you have, or can you create, the engineering talent to manage new or open source tools?
One month after the big Phoronix Test Suite 9.6 release, Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.1 is out as the first and only planned point release to this quarter's feature series.
Phoronix Test Suite 9.6.1 comes with some export improvements, continued tweaking of the new (PTS9) results viewer, a new phoronix-test-suite rebuild-test-suite sub-command, reporting of more perf events via the LINUX_PERF module, external dependency updates, and more. On the Phodevi (Phoronix Device Interface) front are improved detection of newer Arm Neoverse cores, Sway compositor version detection, and better CPU model handling on newer Apple Mac computers.
On 4 June, Mozilla will host the next installment of Mozilla Mornings – our regular breakfast series that brings together policy experts, policymakers and practitioners for insight and discussion on the latest EU digital policy developments.
Why would you ever write a new database? Particularly an in-memory database, which, back in 2009, made zero sense to the ruling database class of the time. Salvatore Sanfilippo didn’t really care. He wasn’t trying to change anyone’s minds about what a database should be. He just needed to scale a real-time analytics engine, and MySQL couldn’t do so cost-effectively.
[...]
In the early days of open source, some of the more well-known projects like Linux and MySQL tried to copycat the functionality of their proprietary, expensive peers (like Unix and Oracle). Over time, these (and other) projects have trended toward innovative, rather than imitative. At the same time, there were always projects, like Redis, that broke new ground or trod old ground in new ways that dramatically expanded the universe of users.
And often they started with one person’s “itch.”
For example, Daniel Stenberg just needed to be able to download and transfer currency rates for fellow IRC users, but there wasn’t a good way to do that. So he built Curl, which now boasts billions of users. In fact, you probably use Curl every day without knowing it.
It's been a long time since I properly learned a new language—computer or human. Maybe 25 years. That language was Java, and although I've had to write little bits of C (very, very little) and JavaScript in the meantime, the only two languages I've written much actual code in have been Perl and Java.
I'm a co-founder of a project called Enarx, which is written almost entirely in Rust. These days I call myself an "architect," and it's been quite a long time since I wrote any production code. In the lead-up to Christmas 2019, I completed the first significant project I've written in quite a few years: an implementation of a set of algorithms around a patent application in Java. It was a good opportunity to get my head back into code, and I was quite pleased with it.
Here are some of my thoughts on Rust, from the point of view of a Java developer with a strong object-oriented background.
