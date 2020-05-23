Python Programming
-
[Community Bonding Period] What is Automatic Differentiation?
The optimization process of deep learning models is based on the gradient descent method. Deep learning frameworks such as PyTorch and Tensorflow can be divided into three parts: model api, gradient calculation and gpu acceleration. Gradient calculation plays an important role, and the core technology of this part is automatic differentiation.
-
The Factory Method Design Pattern in Python
In this article, we'll be diving into the Factory Method Design Pattern, implemented in Python.
Design Patterns define tried and tested solutions to various recurring problems in software development. They do not represent actual code, but rather ways in which we can organize our code for the optimum results.
In a world of limited resources, Design Patterns help us achieve the most results with the least amount of used resources. It is also important to note that Design Patterns do not apply to all situations and it is crucial to assess the problem at hand in order to choose the best approach for that particular scenario.
Design Patterns are divided into a few broad categories, though mainly into Creational Patterns, Structural Patterns, and Behavioral Patterns.
The Factory Method pattern is a Creational Design Pattern.
-
Python Regex in a nutshell
Regular expression is one of the tools that make programming easy and Python programming is not an excemption. In this article, I write on Python regex expecially and how I manage to keep a hang of them as they are kind of very easy to forget.
Let me start with definition of regular expression, what I understand regular expression to be. Regular expression is a tool that allows us to search string of data using the pattern that matches the information we seek. Imagine it like this: Your boss have a chunk of nebulous and ovelwemingly obfuscating string of data and she has instructed you to fetch all the emails in that data. So instead of having to look up the emails one after the other in a 5000-line string of data, all you need to do is to define a regular expression pattern that matches email to help you get all the emails in that string of data.
-
Financial Independence - simulating ODEs with python
Imagine one day you wake up and you know you are free to do whatever you like for the rest of your life… and… money is no longer a problem. You became truly financially independent and you no longer need to work to make it the next year. Does it sound appealing?
While it may sound so, the path towards that goal is certainly not easy (unlike what Youtube Ads say about it). There exist many factors to be taken into consideration when dealing with your finance and reasoning is often obscured by the complexity.
In this article, we are going to attack the problem mathematically and programmatically.
We will model your wallet using a set of ordinary differential equations (ODEs) and we will later solve using scipy library and Python. At each stage, we will try to link the mathematical formulae with python code and explain the reasoning behind it.
The goal will be to make the model explainable and expandable. We will create it step by step and, hopefully, that will reward us with a more intuitive understanding of both underlying math as well as the code.
-
PyDev of the Week: Cristi Vlad
This week we welcome Cristi Vlad (@CristiVlad25) as our PyDev of the Week! Cristi teaches cybersecurity with Python on his Youtube Channel. He has also authored some books and writes on his blog. You can see his books there too.
[...]
I always loved numbers. With a Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering, I decided to pass on a great job opportunity in the field upon finishing my studies and to try my shot at computer stuff.
There was something about the combination of entrepreneurship and improving my physiology that had a hard pull on me. So I began studying how to improve my physical and mental capacity, I delved into biochemistry, human anatomy and the scientific literature of sorts and I ended up writing 7 books on physical improvement.
With an innate curiosity, I always tried teaching myself computer programming but, failed miserably for a couple of times. I tried learning JAVA, as I wanted to also wear the hat of Android developer. This was between 2011 and 2015.
-
