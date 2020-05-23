Soldat, a side-scrolling multiplayer shooter that was ridiculously popular in the early 2000s is now open source. They're now working on Soldat 2, which will be a much upgraded Unity remake with all sorts of advanced features. To give back to the community though, the classic Soldat has been put up on GitHub under the MIT license. Interestingly, this is not the current live version but an in-progess 1.8 build with some key differences

Vanripper (Lukasz Piskorz) has announced that free to play puzzle-dating sim Helltaker is now available on Linux, and Steam OS. Launching on May 11th, the game is a fusion of visual novel dating sim and puzzle game. You have entered hell for one purpose- to create a harem from cute demon girls. Play through navigation based puzzles with limited moves, and attempt to reach multiple demon girls at the end. These puzzles can be skipped if you desire.

Acting as a standalone sequel to the free Estranged: Act I, solo developer Alan Edwardes has now released Estranged: Act II. It's a first-person adventure that mixes in plenty of exploration in different environments, a few puzzles and a little action and horror too. A thoroughly mixed bag of genres blended together. You assume the role of a lone fisherman, stranded on a mysterious island during a violent storm.

Games: SamRewritten, ShellShock, What Never Was Steam Achievement Manager 'SamRewritten' has a new release Need to tweak your Steam Achievements? Perhaps a game doesn't correctly unlock them or you want to start fresh again on a game - SamRewritten can help you do that. It's an open source Steam Achievements Manager for Linux and there's a new release out recently.

Strategic multiplayer artillery game ShellShock Live is out now ShellShock Live is an awesome tribute to games like Scorched Earth, Pocket Tanks, and Worms and after many years in development it's finally released. If you've never played either of those classics (madness), it's a side-scrolling game of artillery. Each player controls a tank they're able to position anywhere they can reach, and you take it in turns to pick a weapon and fire in the hopes of annihilating the other side. It's simple but ShellShock Live advances the classics in many great ways that makes it genuinely super fun. There's fully destructible terrain, upgrades and it can be played in single-player and online.

What Never Was: Chapter II gets a boost from an Epic MegaGrant What Never Was, a short story-driven adventure game from Acke Hallgren has been given a funding boost for What Never Was: Chapter II. Not played What Never Was? It's a first-person game focused on exploration and puzzle-solving about Sarah, having to shoulder the arduous task of clearing out her grandfathers attic, and soon finds that not everything about the attic is what it seems. The first part has been well received, showing that on a small budget some great experiences can be made and the developer had been planning a sequel. The developer announced on Steam recently, that Epic Games have approved them to get an Epic MegaGrant to help fund development. Hallgren also confirmed it's not going to be an EGS exclusive.