IPFire 2.25 - Core Update 145 is available for testing
I hope everyone is making their way okay through this pandemic. In case you got bored, we have a brand new Core Update available for you for testing.
It introduces new metrics for OpenVPN and ships the largest number of package updates that we have ever had, fixing various bugs and carrying plenty of security-related fixes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 527 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games: Estranged: Act II, Helltaker and Soldat
Android Leftovers
Games: SamRewritten, ShellShock, What Never Was
SHIFT13mi Linux-friendly tablet with replaceable mainboard scheduled for 2021 release
German smartphone maker Shift makes phones that are designed to be modular and easy to repair. And now the company has introduced a tablet with the same design ethos. The SHIFT13mi will be a 2-in-1 tablet with a 13.3 inch touchscreen display, a detachable keyboard, support for Windows 10 or Linux, and upgradeable, replaceable, and repairable components.
Recent comments
2 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 1 min ago
7 hours 9 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 6 min ago
13 hours 1 min ago
13 hours 21 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
20 hours 2 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago