today's howtos
Install Wine 5.9 in Ubuntu 20.04 / LinuxMint
Create A New Sudo-Enabled User On Ubuntu 20.04
How to Quickly Setup HTTP File Server in Ubuntu 20.04
How to Install NFS Client and Server on Ubuntu 20.04
No longer permit root login via SSH
How to send files securely on Linux
How to play Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain on Linux
How to install the Caddy site, service, and app server on Ubuntu
How to install Firefox Browser on Debian 10
How to add and pin custom applications in Plasma
How to Work with Workspaces in Gnome
How to Install Yarn NPM Client on Debian and Manage Dependencies through it
How to Install Tomcat 9 on Ubuntu 20.04
howto postgres
Fedora CentOS RedHat package and software management – the future of rpm is dnf
Linux 5.8 Kernel: Qualcomm Adreno, MacBooks and AMD
today's howtos
Why Drupal is the Best CMS
Some CMS packages require a license, while free products may be unreliable. Drupal 8 is open-source software licensed under the GPL. It is distributed free of charge, with no restrictions on use. This means you can customize the functions as you see fit. Today, the sheer number of community-contributed modules is astonishing — over 43,000! The platform may be refined and adjusted following your needs. You will not be dependent on Drupal creators. Features may be added and removed with ease. The open-source nature also means that functionality is under constant scrutiny from the vast international community, so any bugs are detected and fixed in no time.
Android Leftovers
