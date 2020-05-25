Python Programming
-
Reporting Exceptions in Python Scripts with Sentry
Python scripts are the glue that keep many applications and their infrastructure running, but when one of your scripts throws an exception you may not know about it immediately unless you have a central place to aggregate the errors. That's where adding Sentry can solved this distributed error logging problem.
In this tutorial, we'll see how to quickly add Sentry to a new or existing Python script to report errors into a centralized location for further debugging.
-
Luke Plant: Keyword-only arguments in Python
Keyword-only arguments are a feature that has been around since Python 3.0. But I’ve seen and used them much less use that I could have. They are described in PEP 3102, which is pretty readable, but I think they could benefit from more exposure with examples and rationale.
-
Creating and Modifying PDF Files in Python
The PDF, or Portable Document Format, is one of the most common formats for sharing documents over the Internet. PDFs can contain text, images, tables, forms, and rich media like videos and animations, all in a single file.
This abundance of content types can make working with PDFs difficult. There are a lot of different kinds of data to decode when opening a PDF file! Fortunately, the Python ecosystem has some great packages for reading, manipulating, and creating PDF files.
-
Will McGugan: Rich gets Richer
Since my last post on Rich there have been a number of improvements.
[...]
Coverage has reached 97% which is not bad at all. To be honest though it is the use of type annotations throughout which gives me the most confidence.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1036 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.8 Kernel: Qualcomm Adreno, MacBooks and AMD
today's howtos
Why Drupal is the Best CMS
Some CMS packages require a license, while free products may be unreliable. Drupal 8 is open-source software licensed under the GPL. It is distributed free of charge, with no restrictions on use. This means you can customize the functions as you see fit. Today, the sheer number of community-contributed modules is astonishing — over 43,000! The platform may be refined and adjusted following your needs. You will not be dependent on Drupal creators. Features may be added and removed with ease. The open-source nature also means that functionality is under constant scrutiny from the vast international community, so any bugs are detected and fixed in no time.
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 20 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 7 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
11 hours 36 min ago
12 hours 11 min ago
16 hours 6 min ago
16 hours 26 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago