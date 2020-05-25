Language Selection

How to write about open source software

One way to get started with an open source community is to write about it. You can contribute to technical documentation, share how you use the software, or write an article for Opensource.com. But getting started writing is easier said than done. The two most common excuses I hear for not writing are: "I have nothing new to say" and "I'm not a good writer." I'm here to dispel both of those myths.

Linus Torvalds Now Uses AMD instead of Intel

Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux and Git now uses AMD box as his main rig for work instead of an Intel one. During the Linux Kernel 5.7 rc7 announcement, Linus mentioned his primary machine. Read more

Working Remotely with FOSS tools

These last few months have been really wonderful in enabling me to catch up on making sure that as much of the technology that I use to be working online is indeed free and open source tools. Read more

Videos and Podcasts: UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04 LTS, LibreOffice 7 Alpha, Python Podcast and Late Night Linux

  • UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04 LTS overview | Powerful Ubuntu with the most beautiful desktop environment.

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04 LTS and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • LibreOffice 7 Alpha Early looks on Linux Mint 19.3 (installation guide and quick look)

    In this video, we are looking at LibreOffice 7 Alpha on Linux Mint 19.3, installation guide and quick look.

  • Python Podcast: Dependency Management Improvements In Pip's Resolver

    Dependency management in Python has taken a long and winding path, which has led to the current dominance of Pip. One of the remaining shortcomings is the lack of a robust mechanism for resolving the package and version constraints that are necessary to produce a working system. Thankfully, the Python Software Foundation has funded an effort to upgrade the dependency resolution algorithm and user experience of Pip. In this episode the engineers working on these improvements, Pradyun Gedam, Tzu-Ping Chung, and Paul Moore, discuss the history of Pip, the challenges of dependency management in Python, and the benefits that surrounding projects will gain from a more robust resolution algorithm. This is an exciting development for the Python ecosystem, so listen now and then provide feedback on how the new resolver is working for you.

  • Late Night Linux – Episode 90

    The deeper implications of all of Microsoft’s recent announcements, good news for Munich, GNOME, and KDE, and mixed news for VR on Linux.

[Mageia] Chronicle in May

It’s been a very long time since you’ve heard from us on this blog. Now it’s time to give you some fresh news, because no matter what it seems, a lot of work has been done since then. Organization Many teams — the dev and QA teams in particular — are now working on a schedule for the upcoming Mageia 8. It is now available online. It seems this summer is going to be all about testing our new release! You can already take part in the testing and check if all of our Drak tools are functioning properly, and help the QA team. The coming months should allow us to report any new bugs or update existing reports in our Bugzilla. If you are comfortable working with Perl, your coding skills will be much appreciated to help correcting all the known bugs in our Drak tools. [...] A security alert has been published concerning our current version of LibreOffice, which is also EOL at the end of the month… Therefore, LibreOffice’s latest version 6.4.4 has been built and is currently being thoroughly tested. Read more

