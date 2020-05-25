How to write about open source software
One way to get started with an open source community is to write about it. You can contribute to technical documentation, share how you use the software, or write an article for Opensource.com. But getting started writing is easier said than done. The two most common excuses I hear for not writing are: "I have nothing new to say" and "I'm not a good writer." I'm here to dispel both of those myths.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 107 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linus Torvalds Now Uses AMD instead of Intel
Linus Torvalds, the creator of Linux and Git now uses AMD box as his main rig for work instead of an Intel one. During the Linux Kernel 5.7 rc7 announcement, Linus mentioned his primary machine.
Working Remotely with FOSS tools
These last few months have been really wonderful in enabling me to catch up on making sure that as much of the technology that I use to be working online is indeed free and open source tools.
Videos and Podcasts: UbuntuDDE Remix 20.04 LTS, LibreOffice 7 Alpha, Python Podcast and Late Night Linux
[Mageia] Chronicle in May
It’s been a very long time since you’ve heard from us on this blog. Now it’s time to give you some fresh news, because no matter what it seems, a lot of work has been done since then. Organization Many teams — the dev and QA teams in particular — are now working on a schedule for the upcoming Mageia 8. It is now available online. It seems this summer is going to be all about testing our new release! You can already take part in the testing and check if all of our Drak tools are functioning properly, and help the QA team. The coming months should allow us to report any new bugs or update existing reports in our Bugzilla. If you are comfortable working with Perl, your coding skills will be much appreciated to help correcting all the known bugs in our Drak tools. [...] A security alert has been published concerning our current version of LibreOffice, which is also EOL at the end of the month… Therefore, LibreOffice’s latest version 6.4.4 has been built and is currently being thoroughly tested.
Recent comments
5 hours 35 min ago
8 hours 3 min ago
8 hours 14 min ago
12 hours 18 min ago
17 hours 1 min ago
17 hours 9 min ago
18 hours 31 min ago
19 hours 6 min ago
23 hours 1 min ago
23 hours 21 min ago