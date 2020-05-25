Today in Techrights
- EPO Propaganda on Steroids (or on EPO)
- Breton (EU) ‘Joins’ Team UPC to Help His Buddy Battistelli… Again
- Removing Free/Libre Software as an Inadequate Response to Microsoft Windows (With Back Doors) Getting Compromised, Killing People
- Under Distributed Denial of Service Attacks Lately, But We’re Too Robust For Those
- The Art of Giving: Why Free Software Will Inevitably Survive Attacks Against It
- ‘Journalism’ in 2020: Far More Articles About What Computer Linus Torvalds Bought Than About Linux Releases
- Media Covers WSL Like People Actually Use This Trash (a Failed Distro Which Only Works With Windows)
- Working From Home on Patent Monopolies Would Lower Their Quality and Perceived Legitimacy
- The Attitude of António Campinos Toward Courts and Toward Justice Same as Benoît Battistelli’s
- IRC Proceedings: Monday, May 25, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, May 24, 2020
- Links 25/5/2020: Wrapland Redone, DebConf20 Plans, Many More Games
