Screencasts and Shows: LinuxScoop and mintCast
Here’s Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS – See What’s New
The Ubuntu Budgie team has been announced and released Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS On April 23rd, 2020. Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS is the second Long Term Support (LTS) version after the 18.04 release. It will be supported with security and software updates for 3 years, until April 2023, This release rolls-up various developments, fixes and optimizations that have been released since the 18.04 LTS.
Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS ships with the latest Budgie Desktop 10.5.1 series by default, an elegant menu applet by default, a Budgie-based NetworkManager applet by default, a completely revamped Window Shuffler, support for switching between desktop layouts with a single click and a new desktop wallpaper rotator and workspace switcher.
Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS – Features the Latest UKUI 3.0 Desktop Environment by Default
The Ubuntu Kylin Team has been announced and released Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS On April 23rd, 2020. Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS is the fourth Long Term Support (LTS) version after 14.04, 16.04, 18.04 release. It will be supported with security and software updates for 3 years, until April 2023, This release received numerous improvements over previous releases.
Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS features the latest UKUI 3.0 desktop environment by default and it’s powered by the most recent and advanced kernel, Long term Support of Linux kernel 5.4. which brings improved hardware support (among other features).
Ubuntu Kylin default theme improved, introduced a dark variant, which it comes with two variations that user can switch from “Ubuntu Kylin Control Center”. The start menu is completely revamped with New layout, full-screen window to your heart’s content; carefully categorized, intelligent search with one key, default, and full-screen size switch to your choice, provide alphabetical sorting and sorting by function, more convenient to find.
mintCast 335.5 – Big Ol’ Lug
In our Innards section, we’re making good on the promise to include more community.
