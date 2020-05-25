Language Selection

Screencasts and Shows: LinuxScoop and mintCast

GNU
Linux

  • Here’s Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS – See What’s New

    The Ubuntu Budgie team has been announced and released Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS On April 23rd, 2020. Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS is the second Long Term Support (LTS) version after the 18.04 release. It will be supported with security and software updates for 3 years, until April 2023, This release rolls-up various developments, fixes and optimizations that have been released since the 18.04 LTS.

    Ubuntu Budgie 20.04 LTS ships with the latest Budgie Desktop 10.5.1 series by default, an elegant menu applet by default, a Budgie-based NetworkManager applet by default, a completely revamped Window Shuffler, support for switching between desktop layouts with a single click and a new desktop wallpaper rotator and workspace switcher.

  • Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS – Features the Latest UKUI 3.0 Desktop Environment by Default

    The Ubuntu Kylin Team has been announced and released Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS On April 23rd, 2020. Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS is the fourth Long Term Support (LTS) version after 14.04, 16.04, 18.04 release. It will be supported with security and software updates for 3 years, until April 2023, This release received numerous improvements over previous releases.

    Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS features the latest UKUI 3.0 desktop environment by default and it’s powered by the most recent and advanced kernel, Long term Support of Linux kernel 5.4. which brings improved hardware support (among other features).

    Ubuntu Kylin default theme improved, introduced a dark variant, which it comes with two variations that user can switch from “Ubuntu Kylin Control Center”. The start menu is completely revamped with New layout, full-screen window to your heart’s content; carefully categorized, intelligent search with one key, default, and full-screen size switch to your choice, provide alphabetical sorting and sorting by function, more convenient to find.

  • mintCast 335.5 – Big Ol’ Lug

    In our Innards section, we’re making good on the promise to include more community.

How to write about open source software

One way to get started with an open source community is to write about it. You can contribute to technical documentation, share how you use the software, or write an article for Opensource.com. But getting started writing is easier said than done. The two most common excuses I hear for not writing are: "I have nothing new to say" and "I'm not a good writer." I'm here to dispel both of those myths. Read more

4 Most Affordable Drawing Tablets for Linux Users

The drawing tablets on this list should work out of the box on Linux in most cases. However, if you find that you need to install drivers to get your device working, do check out DIGImend. They do a good job providing Linux drivers and instructions for a wide variety of drawing tablets. In this list, we covered 4 excellent budget drawing tablets that have good Linux support, though there are plenty more great drawing tablets that work on the Linux platform. What drawing tablet do you use on your Linux system? Sound off in the comment section! Read more

