Programming: GCC, Chapel, Perl, Python, Rust
-
A Quick Look At GCC 10.1 PGO Optimization Benchmarks
Following the GCC 10.1 compiler optimization benchmarks posted this weekend, a number of readers were wondering about the impact of Profile Guided Optimizations (PGO) on the new GCC 10 compiler. Here are some preliminary data points on that front.
Profile-Guided Optimizations basically amount to optimizing each binary after having collected various profiles/metrics as hints provided back to the compiler during the optimization process. PTS has a PGO module to make that instrumentation setup easy with first running the benchmarks, then rebuilding with the necessary PGO instrumentation and re-running each benchmark to generate the profile, and then rebuilding with that collected profile information on a per-test basis. So with that it's very easy to see the potential impact from PGO.
-
Excellent Free Tutorials to Learn Chapel
Chapel is an open-source, high-productivity, productive, parallel-programming language in development at Cray Inc., and is designed to run on multi-core PCs as well as multi-kilocore supercomputers.
The language aims to support general parallel programming, and make parallel programming at scale far more productive.
The language is also portable and released under an open-source license.
Here’s our recommended tutorials to learn Chapel.
-
Late May Software Releases
There have been several! LANraragi, ZEVENET CE, LedgerSMB, and Sympa. All great perl software!
-
rdiff-backup – A Powerful Incremental Backup Tool Now Supports Python 3
This improvement was officially released and published on March 15, 2020, with Version 2.0.0 and distributed on the GitHub site.
The much appreciated Rdiff-backup application allows users to back up a directory to another remote or local destination. One of the key strengths of the application, is its simplicity.
-
Security Release for issue9351
A vulnerability in sao has been found by Benjamin Kunz Mejri at Vulnerability-Lab. But they publish it without using our responsive disclosure procedure so we had to make this fix in the hurry.
With issue9351 , the web client does not escape the HTML tags from user data. This allow cross-site scripting attack which result in session hijacking, persistent phishing attacks, persistent external redirects to malicious source.
-
Precision data plotting in Python with Matplotlib
Matplotlib is the alligator of the plotting zoo. It's been around for a while, but it's still got plenty of bite. Matplotlib gives you precise control over your plots—but, like anything precise and powerful, this sometimes forces you to think harder than you might want to.
[...]
All this power is great, but there must be a handful of plots that people want to make all the time. Why can't somebody wrap Matplotlib in a high-level interface that makes things much simpler? That's been done, and it's called Seaborn. We will look into that next time.
In the meantime, congratulations on your first Matplotlib visualization!
-
Kushal Das: Using Rust to access Internet over Tor via SOCKS proxy
Tor provides a SOCKS proxy so that you can have any application using the same to connect the Onion network. The default port is 9050. The Tor Browser also provides the same service on port 9150. In this post, we will see how can we use the same SOCKS proxy to access the Internet using Rust.
-
Kernel Work and Graphics
Plasma Mobile update: April-May 2020
It’s been a while since the last status update on Plasma Mobile, so let’s take a look at what happened since then. To assist new people in contributing, we organized a virtual mini Plasma Mobile sprint in April. During the three days, we discussed many things, including our current tasks, the websites and documentation, our apps and many other topics. Most of our important tasks have been asigned to people, many of them have been implemented already. On Saturday, there was a training day, with four training sessions on the technology behind Plasma Mobile...
GNU/Linux and Arduino in Devices/Embedded and Open Hardware
WWW: Curl, Mozilla Phoning Home, LMS for WordPress and Libre Graphic Meeting/Webstream
