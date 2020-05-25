Currently if wanting to use Adaptive-Sync/FreeSync variable refresh rate support of the AMDGPU DRM kernel driver you need to be using the xf86-video-amdgpu X.Org driver for proper handling as well, but a port of the DDX bits to the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver is in the works. This is still obviously contingent upon the DRM kernel-side support in the AMDGPU DC code, but for those using this generic DDX driver, it at least allows the Adaptive-Sync/VRR handling there.

Valve has enabled the next step towards making Steam games on Linux run smoother in the latest Steam Beta release. This is something Valve has been working towards for some time now, as the Steam Client has been able to download pre-compiled GPU shaders, which you might have seen when something pops up in your Steam Downloads with an OpenGL and Vulkan icon below. [...] It doesn't just do it for installed games, it will do it as you're downloading them too, so by the time you've finished downloading it might even be all ready.

Reiser5 was announced back on New Year's Eve with support for local volumes and supporting parallel scaling out and other improvements over the long-in-development but never mainlined Reiser4. While Reiser5 was not met with enthusiasm, Edward Shishkin has continued working on this next-generation file-system and today announced the latest round of improvements. Shishkin announced today with support for dumping peaks of I/O load to a proxy device with Reiser5, "Now you can add a small high-performance block device to your large logical volume composed of relatively slow commodity disks and get an impression that the whole your volume has throughput which is as high, as the one of that "proxy" device!"

In a post made from Red Hat developer Allan Day, who sits on the GNOME Foundation Board, they put out an official proposal to attempt to clear up with is and isn't official GNOME software. Why are they doing this? Well, they said it's not a big issue but it appears it can cause some legal headaches which they're trying to solve. What they're proposing is essentially a set of new overall branding guidelines. These will clarify official and unofficial GNOME software, while also helping to promote both sets. Software will be split across "Official GNOME software" which has full access to GNOME branding and trademarks, as decided by their release team. The other is what they will call "GNOME Circle", not official but also still able to be part of GNOME and they will have access to their own branding plus access to host on GNOME's own infrastructure but that's not required.

Plasma Mobile update: April-May 2020 It’s been a while since the last status update on Plasma Mobile, so let’s take a look at what happened since then. To assist new people in contributing, we organized a virtual mini Plasma Mobile sprint in April. During the three days, we discussed many things, including our current tasks, the websites and documentation, our apps and many other topics. Most of our important tasks have been asigned to people, many of them have been implemented already. On Saturday, there was a training day, with four training sessions on the technology behind Plasma Mobile...