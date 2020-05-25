Simplicity Linux 20.7 Alpha is now available
We are pleased to announce the release of Simplicity Linux 20.7 Alpha. All versions are based on Buster Dog (which you can find here) with the 5.6.12 XanMod kernel, PCManFM as the desktop and XFCE4-Panel. We chose the latter two over Cinnamon because we’ve decided that Simplicity was getting a little bloated, and dropping Cinnamon cut a lot of this bloat.
With people working from home more, we have had a redesign of Mini 20.7. It has web based versions of Google Docs, Gmail, Taiga and Spotify like earlier releases, but it also includes Messenger, Mega, and Photopea so that you can do more without having to have a powerful laptop to run local applications.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 707 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
46 min 52 sec ago
3 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 33 min ago
4 hours 48 min ago
6 hours 3 min ago
6 hours 7 min ago
6 hours 8 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
13 hours 5 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago