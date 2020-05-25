Language Selection

Roadwarden, Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy, Burning Knight

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 26th of May 2020 04:28:04 PM
Gaming
  • Roadwarden, an impressive text-adventure RPG has a new demo

    Roadwarden, an upcoming game that doesn't quite fit into a particular genre but takes elements from RPGs and text adventures has a fresh demo.

    You are a Roadwarden, a brave stranger putting his life in danger to make a difference in this grim world. While most people would never risk a solitary journey through the wilder parts of the land, you – as a Roadwarden – willingly accept the struggle to live up to your promise to guard travellers, connect isolated villages, support merchants and repel attacking creatures, bandits or even undead.

  • Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy expansion announced

    A big new paid DLC expansion and free update has been announced for the aquatic spin on theme park building with Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy. Developed by Twice Circled, which is a one-person studio from Tim Wicksteed. Their first game was Big Pharma in 2015, which also supported Linux and went onto grossing over $2 million since release.

    Freshwater Frenzy is the first expansion to their second game, Megaquarium, that originally released in 2018. This expansion will focus on giving you more options for expanding your carefully designed aquarium with an all-new freshwater habitat. This environment includes new possibilities and options for fish husbandry, including breeding fish and developing hybrids, creating and maintaining healthy pH levels, and a new freshwater focused campaign.

  • Burning Knight is an roguelike where you rob a dungeon, coming soon

    At least the setting is honest, you're totally robbing the dungeons in Burning Knight and then attempting to flee.

    Burning Knight is an action-packed procedurally generated roguelike, with fast-paced action and plenty of exploration across various floors in the Burning Knight's castle that you're stealing goods from. It can turn into a bullet-hell in some rooms, there's hundreds of items to find and they can be combined to "build your very own game-breaking combos" and it does sound awesome.

The Biggest Impact Of Open Source On Enterprises Might Not Be The Software Itself

Open source software underpins many of the applications we use today, whether critical for our society to function, or just for our ability to share photos of our quarantine-sourdough with strangers. The code itself has clearly changed our software applications, but what deeper, underlying impact on software delivery and organizational culture have we seen through this process? In this article, I had the privilege of speaking with three industry luminaries that have contributed to building open source projects and communities for many years. I wanted to learn from them about the diffusion of software delivery practices from communities and projects into companies and products. Read more

