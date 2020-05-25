Games: Roadwarden, Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy, Burning Knight
-
Roadwarden, an impressive text-adventure RPG has a new demo
Roadwarden, an upcoming game that doesn't quite fit into a particular genre but takes elements from RPGs and text adventures has a fresh demo.
You are a Roadwarden, a brave stranger putting his life in danger to make a difference in this grim world. While most people would never risk a solitary journey through the wilder parts of the land, you – as a Roadwarden – willingly accept the struggle to live up to your promise to guard travellers, connect isolated villages, support merchants and repel attacking creatures, bandits or even undead.
-
Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy expansion announced
A big new paid DLC expansion and free update has been announced for the aquatic spin on theme park building with Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy. Developed by Twice Circled, which is a one-person studio from Tim Wicksteed. Their first game was Big Pharma in 2015, which also supported Linux and went onto grossing over $2 million since release.
Freshwater Frenzy is the first expansion to their second game, Megaquarium, that originally released in 2018. This expansion will focus on giving you more options for expanding your carefully designed aquarium with an all-new freshwater habitat. This environment includes new possibilities and options for fish husbandry, including breeding fish and developing hybrids, creating and maintaining healthy pH levels, and a new freshwater focused campaign.
-
Burning Knight is an roguelike where you rob a dungeon, coming soon
At least the setting is honest, you're totally robbing the dungeons in Burning Knight and then attempting to flee.
Burning Knight is an action-packed procedurally generated roguelike, with fast-paced action and plenty of exploration across various floors in the Burning Knight's castle that you're stealing goods from. It can turn into a bullet-hell in some rooms, there's hundreds of items to find and they can be combined to "build your very own game-breaking combos" and it does sound awesome.
-
