Android Leftovers
Google Chrome tests showing Google Search results in a dark theme that syncs with Android 10’s dark mode
Softbank's Arm releases chip tech for high-end Android devices
New Critical Android Data-Stealing Security Threat Confirmed For Almost All Android Versions
How to make the most of Android's new Assistant add-on
T-Mobile teams with Google for RCS interoperability on Android
Anker’s Gold Box offers Android essentials from $15, Moto Z4 $400, more in today’s best deals
Simplicity Linux 20.7 Alpha is now available
We are pleased to announce the release of Simplicity Linux 20.7 Alpha. All versions are based on Buster Dog (which you can find here) with the 5.6.12 XanMod kernel, PCManFM as the desktop and XFCE4-Panel. We chose the latter two over Cinnamon because we’ve decided that Simplicity was getting a little bloated, and dropping Cinnamon cut a lot of this bloat. With people working from home more, we have had a redesign of Mini 20.7. It has web based versions of Google Docs, Gmail, Taiga and Spotify like earlier releases, but it also includes Messenger, Mega, and Photopea so that you can do more without having to have a powerful laptop to run local applications.
today's howtos
The Biggest Impact Of Open Source On Enterprises Might Not Be The Software Itself
Open source software underpins many of the applications we use today, whether critical for our society to function, or just for our ability to share photos of our quarantine-sourdough with strangers. The code itself has clearly changed our software applications, but what deeper, underlying impact on software delivery and organizational culture have we seen through this process? In this article, I had the privilege of speaking with three industry luminaries that have contributed to building open source projects and communities for many years. I wanted to learn from them about the diffusion of software delivery practices from communities and projects into companies and products.
