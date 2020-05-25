today's howtos
-
Setting Up Arch Arm on Raspberry Pi 4
-
Recreate Debian Binary Packages That Are Already Installed On A System
-
How to install DaVinci Resolve on Fedora
-
How to install the PuTTy SSH client on Linux
-
How to show password feedback in the Linux terminal
-
How to Make a GIF in GIMP [Simple Tutorial]
-
How to Install CodeIgniter on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to Install Arduino IDE on Linux System: A Complete Tutorial
-
How To Upgrade Ubuntu To 20.04 LTS Focal Fossa
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 598 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux-powered AM65xx module supports up to six Gigabit TSN ports
TQ-Embedded’s “TQMa65xx” module runs Linux on TI’s up to quad -A53 AM65x and supplies up to 6x real-time capable GbE controllers for TSN or fieldbus applications. Last year we looked at some TQM-branded compute modules from TQ-Embedded equipped with Intel 8th Gen Whiskey Lake and NXP QorIQ Layerscape LS1028A processors, and earlier this month we reported on some TQ Layerscape based SBCs and modules including a TQMLX2160A module with NXP’s 8-16-core Cortex-A72 LX2x. Now TQ has announced a module that features a Texas Instruments Sitara processor: The TQMa65xx showcases the up to 1.1GHz, quad-core, Cortex-A53 Sitara AM65x.
Android Leftovers
Games: Roadwarden, Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy, Burning Knight
Hands-On With Drauger OS
Using Ubuntu as the backbone, Drauger OS has been in development for about two years and is essentially a distribution designed with gamers in mind, giving gamers what they need to start gaming out of the box whilst providing little to nothing else in terms of pre-installed software. In order to shave off some hardware usage, it ships with XFCE as the desktop environment; some panels have been moved around to give the user a GNOME-like experience, and as of right now this is the only edition that Drauger OS comes with. Per my chat with Thomas on his Discord channel, the name was inspired by one of the enemies encountered in Skyrim — Wikipedia terms it as “an undead creature in Norse mythology.” Funnily enough, the spelling of “Drauger” is unintentional, but he doesn’t plan on spelling it back to “Draugr” as it would require too much work within the codebase. [...] Frankly, not right now. I’ve had several frustrating issues with the installer, issues with partitioning, and a huge turn down is the fact NVIDIA users can’t really game with this distribution. That being said, Drauger OS is currently a beta, so I expected these hiccups. I do like the color scheming, I do like how it’s using a stable distribution as the backbone, and I have faith that the gaming experience will improve over time. Several of these problems I have let Thomas aware of, and he’s probably working on them as I write this.
Recent comments
23 min 4 sec ago
9 hours 2 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago
12 hours 48 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 18 min ago
14 hours 22 min ago
14 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 48 min ago
21 hours 21 min ago