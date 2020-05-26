Today in Techrights
- Joi Ito Already Admitted on the Record That Bill Gates Had Paid MIT Through Jeffrey Epstein
- It’s Convenient to Call All Your Critics Nuts and/or Jealous
- Real History of Microsoft and How It Became ‘Successful’
- Hostility and Aggression Towards Staff That Does Not Use Windows After Windows Takes Entire Hospital Down
- They Came, They Saw, We Died…
- The GitHub Takeover Was an Extension of Microsoft’s War on GPL/Copyleft (Because Sharing Code to Anyone But Microsoft is ‘Piracy’)
- ZDNet is Totally a Microsoft Propaganda Machine
- When Microsoft’s Mask Falls (or When Times Are Rough)
- Careers in Free Software Aren’t Careers in the Traditional Sense
- Embrace, Extend, Extinguish 2020 Edition
- Links 26/5/2020: SHIFT13mi GNU/Linux Tablet, Linux Kodachi 7.0 and Some Qt Releases
-
Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Calculators – Week 31
This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. The desktop calculator is a small utility that’s shipped with all major operating systems. It’s usually a standard affair, and designed for basic use. They typically include trigonometric functions, logarithms, factorials, parentheses and a memory function. In this article I’m surveying some of the notable calculator software available for the RPI4. I’m not looking at computer algebra systems although they are available from the RPI4. Let’s first look at galculator.
Linux Kernel Development and NVIDIA Graphics
"Contributing to KDE is easier than you think" and KIO FUSE Beta (4.95.0) Released
