Open Letter to the TrueOS Community: TrueOS Discontinuation

Wednesday 27th of May 2020 07:06:58 AM
BSD

Hey TrueOS Community! I just wanted to take a few minutes to address what some of you may have already guessed. With a heavy heart, the TrueOS Project’s core team has decided to discontinue the development of TrueOS for the foreseeable future. We’ll still be heavily involved in other Open Source projects like FreeNAS & TrueNAS CORE. We’re incredibly proud of the work we put into TrueOS and its predecessor, PC-BSD.

TrueOS source code will remain available on GitHub for others that may want to continue the work that we started so many years ago. I can’t explain just how much we appreciate you all being loyal fans of TrueOS and PC-BSD in the past. We’re confident that even though this is a hard decision, it’s also the correct decision because of the exciting new projects that we’re all becoming more involved in like TrueNAS CORE. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to ask.

Raspberry Pi 4: Chronicling the Desktop Experience – Calculators – Week 31

This is a weekly blog about the Raspberry Pi 4 (“RPI4”), the latest product in the popular Raspberry Pi range of computers. The desktop calculator is a small utility that’s shipped with all major operating systems. It’s usually a standard affair, and designed for basic use. They typically include trigonometric functions, logarithms, factorials, parentheses and a memory function. In this article I’m surveying some of the notable calculator software available for the RPI4. I’m not looking at computer algebra systems although they are available from the RPI4. Let’s first look at galculator. Read more

Today in Techrights

Linux Kernel Development and NVIDIA Graphics

  • Micron's HSE Open-Source Storage Engine Ticks Up To v1.7.1

    Announced at the end of April was Micron's HSE as a new open-source storage engine designed for offering speedy performance and lower latency on modern solid-based storage, especially for systems employing 3D XPoint technology. Version 1.7.1 of HSE was released today as their first open-source release since going public with this technology. HSE 1.7.0 was released a week prior to Micron announcing this open-source project in April while has now been succeeded by v1.7.1. This heterogeneous-memory storage engine over the past month has seen a number of fixes throughout, cleaning up code as a result of code review, fixing up some of the examples, and other work.

  • Linux 5.8 Feature Queue Has Multiple Performance Optimizations, Intel Rocket Lake, Other Hardware

    If all goes well Linux 5.7 should reach stable this weekend and that in turn will mark the start of the Linux 5.8 merge window. With our monitoring of the various "-next" branches for weeks already, here is a look at some of what is on the table for this next version of the Linux kernel.

  • NVIDIA 440.66.15 Vulkan Linux Driver Offers Up More Fixes

    NVIDIA has been quite aggressive recently with their new Vulkan beta drivers for Windows and Linux with today marking another such release. NVIDIA over the course of May is now on their third Vulkan beta series after the prior two added new Vulkan extensions and different fixes, including improvements to their KHR ray-tracing support. Today's release is focused squarely on delivering more fixes to users/developers.

"Contributing to KDE is easier than you think" and KIO FUSE Beta (4.95.0) Released

  • Contributing to KDE is easier than you think – Websites from scratch

    This is a series of blog posts explaining different ways to contribute to KDE in an easy-to-digest manner. The purpose of this series originated from how I feel about asking users to contribute back to KDE. I firmly believe that showing users how contributing is easier than they think is more effective than simply calling them out and directing them to the correct resources; especially if, like me, said user suffers from anxiety or does not believe they are up to the task, in spite of their desire to help back. Last time I talked about websites, I taught how to port current KDE websites to Markdown, and this led to a considerable influx of contributors, since it required very little technical knowledge. This blog post however is directed to people who are minimally acquainted with git, html/css, and Markdown. We will be learning a bit of how Jekyll and scss work too.

  • KIO FUSE Beta (4.95.0) Released

    It’s a great pleasure to announce that KIO FUSE has a second Beta release available for testing! We encourage all who are interested to test and report their findings (good or bad) here. Note that, the more people who test (and let us know that they’ve tested), the quicker we’ll be confident to have a 5.0.0 release. You can find the repository here. To compile KIO FUSE, simply run kdesrc-build kio-fuse or follow the README. If your distributor is really nice they may already have KIO FUSE packaged but if they don’t, encourage them to do so!

