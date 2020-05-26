Python Programming
Return people from a list and dictionary with Python
In this article, we are going to return a list of names that show whether that person is nice or naughty based on True (Nice) or False (Naughty) value from the ‘was_nice’ key within a list of dictionaries pass into either the get_nice_names function which will only return the name of a person who is nice or get_naughty_names function which will do vise versa.
Python 101 – Learning About Loops
There are many times when you are writing code that you will need to find a way to iterate over something. Perhaps you’ll need to iterate over the letters in a string or the objects in a list. The process of iterating over something is done via a loop.
A loop is a programming construct that allows you to iterate over chunks. Those chunks could be the letters in the string or the lines of a file.
Data visualization made simple in Python with Seaborn
Plotting in Seaborn is much simpler than in Matplotlib. While Matplotlib makes the hard things possible, Seaborn makes complicated things uncomplicated by giving you a range of plot types that "just work."
A simple Python HTTP server for your sysadmin toolbox
Qt for Python 5.15.0 is out!
Hello everyone! We are really happy to announce that Qt for Python 5.15.0 is now out!
As always, you can get the latest via: pip install pyside2, or just upgrading your current installation: pip install -U pyside2.
At the same time we wanted to release another version for users still on 5.14, so we decided to release 5.14.2.2 too. You can get it via pip install pyside2==5.14.2.2
