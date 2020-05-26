Games: GOG, Slime Rancher, Ravenholm, Cosmic Frontier: Override, Beyond Blue and Spiritfarer GOG Summer Sale is live, with demos for upcoming Linux games DRM-free store GOG has today released their huge Summer Sale, full of discounted games and they've also put up some fun demos for upcoming games. Much like what Steam are planning with the Steam Game Festival, GOG are getting in on the action and a little early too. Thanks to that you can now grab demos for CARRION, Spiritfarer and Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue. All three of them well worth trying!

Slime Rancher adds more treasure to find, more adventures coming Slime Rancher, the absolutely adorable game about adventuring and catching little (and sometimes big) slimes has a fresh update and a tease about future content. For the completionist adventurer, Monomi Park have added in two new Treasure Pods to find and unlock on your travels. These special pods add a fun element to the exploration, requiring you to spend some monies earned to open them and get some extra goodies.

Half-Life was going to get a Ravenholm spin-off It's emerged that the Half-Life series was going to go into other directions, with a Ravenholm spin-off that was planned and you can see some footage. Noclip, a creator of documentaries has done a new feature-length video on the history of the game studio Arkane, who are known for titles like Arx Fatalis, Dishonored and more. As it turns out they were also involved in what was internally known as Ravenholm. It was originally worked on by Junction Point Studios, who later handed it to Arkane Studios, who were hired by Valve to start a Half-Life project. Ravenholm was never formally announced and eventually cancelled. However, bits of it did leak a few times which according to the documentary is part of the cause of some Half-Life 3 / new episode speculation but they said it was never being considered as a normal episode in the series but as a standalone game.

Escape Velocity: Override remaster Cosmic Frontier: Override gets funded Cosmic Frontier: Override, the remaster of the classic Escape Velocity: Override has managed to get successfully funded with the finishing of their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Being developed by Evocation Games and Peter Cartwright, who is one of the original scenario designers. The Kickstarter ended on May 26 with £38,783 in funding from just over 1,000 backers. Not only is it fully planned to support Linux, they will also be open sourcing the game engine used named Kestrel. They said that will happen after release, not during development for "practical reasons".

Beyond Blue gets a release date, Linux looks to be later Beyond Blue looks like a wonderful narrative adventure, one made with the help of real science and they recently announced a June 11 release date. The press email only mentioned "PC" which is usually used in place of Windows and then specific consoles, so we looked to get that cleared up since it was originally announced for Linux. When speaking to the developer E-Line Media about the Linux version they stated, "The production team is working out a plan that will launch Linux as soon as we are able.". Good to see it's still coming!

Check out the second teaser for Spiritfarer, looks super sweet Spiritfarer from developer Thunder Lotus, the "cozy management game about dying" gains a second gameplay teaser ahead of a release later this year. From the same team that gave us Sundered and Jotun, it's looking and sounding extremely promising. You play as Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends. What will you leave behind?