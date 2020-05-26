Language Selection

Programming: jQuery, LLVM/Clang, Perl and More

Development
Development
  • Include jQuery in web pages – Local or CDN

    In the last article of the learn jQuery series, we learned to create jQuery development environment. Fortunately, it was pretty easy to create. In this article, we will learn to include jQuery on our web pages. In this article, we will fire our first jQuery code and will see it working in our web browser.

  • LLVM 11 Merges AMD Radeon GCN Offloading For OpenMP

    While AMD has been working on AOMP for Radeon OpenMP offloading as their downstream of the LLVM/Clang compiler suited for GPU compute offloading to their hardware, at least some of that work is beginning to appear back in upstream LLVM.

    Merged today into LLVM 11 Git is support for OpenMP offloading for the AMD GCN architecture, including setting of LLVM's CUDA mode. This part 1 patch is just a few dozen lines of code thanks to the AMDGPU back-end long being in upstream LLVM as well as the necessary infrastructure already being there for OpenMP device offload. Great to see this happening and hopefully more of these Radeon GPU compute changes will be hitting the LLVM tree shortly.

  • What is The Mediocre Programmer?

    This book is a personal journey for both of us. It's a memoir of my time as a programmer and my feelings along the way. I've thought many times about giving up and finding a different career path but doing anything other than being a computer programmer scares me even more. Does that mean I'm stuck in a perverse ouroboros of self-pity and self-doubt? Hardly. It means that I need to dig deeper to understand why I chose the path of being a programmer and realize that it took a lot to get here and it's going to take a lot more to get where I want to be. It's a commitment to seeing things as they are now and moving forward from wherever I'm standing.

    I hope you'll join me on this journey.

    (The book is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license (CC-BY-SA). You are encouraged to read it, share it, and use it to help others through their struggle).

  • Meet your new robotic best friend: the MiRo-E dog
  • Prima: release v1.59 adds major text rendering functionality
  • Dancer2 0.300004 Released

    The Dancer Core Team would like to announce the availability of Dancer2 0.300004.

  • LATEX.css

    This almost class-less CSS library turns your HTML document into a website that looks like a LATEX document. Write semantic HTML [...] add to the of your project and you are good to go. [...]

Games: GOG, Slime Rancher, Ravenholm, Cosmic Frontier: Override, Beyond Blue and Spiritfarer

  • GOG Summer Sale is live, with demos for upcoming Linux games

    DRM-free store GOG has today released their huge Summer Sale, full of discounted games and they've also put up some fun demos for upcoming games. Much like what Steam are planning with the Steam Game Festival, GOG are getting in on the action and a little early too. Thanks to that you can now grab demos for CARRION, Spiritfarer and Vagrus - The Riven Realms: Prologue. All three of them well worth trying!

  • Slime Rancher adds more treasure to find, more adventures coming

    Slime Rancher, the absolutely adorable game about adventuring and catching little (and sometimes big) slimes has a fresh update and a tease about future content. For the completionist adventurer, Monomi Park have added in two new Treasure Pods to find and unlock on your travels. These special pods add a fun element to the exploration, requiring you to spend some monies earned to open them and get some extra goodies.

  • Half-Life was going to get a Ravenholm spin-off

    It's emerged that the Half-Life series was going to go into other directions, with a Ravenholm spin-off that was planned and you can see some footage. Noclip, a creator of documentaries has done a new feature-length video on the history of the game studio Arkane, who are known for titles like Arx Fatalis, Dishonored and more. As it turns out they were also involved in what was internally known as Ravenholm. It was originally worked on by Junction Point Studios, who later handed it to Arkane Studios, who were hired by Valve to start a Half-Life project. Ravenholm was never formally announced and eventually cancelled. However, bits of it did leak a few times which according to the documentary is part of the cause of some Half-Life 3 / new episode speculation but they said it was never being considered as a normal episode in the series but as a standalone game.

  • Escape Velocity: Override remaster Cosmic Frontier: Override gets funded

    Cosmic Frontier: Override, the remaster of the classic Escape Velocity: Override has managed to get successfully funded with the finishing of their Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. Being developed by Evocation Games and Peter Cartwright, who is one of the original scenario designers. The Kickstarter ended on May 26 with £38,783 in funding from just over 1,000 backers. Not only is it fully planned to support Linux, they will also be open sourcing the game engine used named Kestrel. They said that will happen after release, not during development for "practical reasons".

  • Beyond Blue gets a release date, Linux looks to be later

    Beyond Blue looks like a wonderful narrative adventure, one made with the help of real science and they recently announced a June 11 release date. The press email only mentioned "PC" which is usually used in place of Windows and then specific consoles, so we looked to get that cleared up since it was originally announced for Linux. When speaking to the developer E-Line Media about the Linux version they stated, "The production team is working out a plan that will launch Linux as soon as we are able.". Good to see it's still coming!

  • Check out the second teaser for Spiritfarer, looks super sweet

    Spiritfarer from developer Thunder Lotus, the "cozy management game about dying" gains a second gameplay teaser ahead of a release later this year. From the same team that gave us Sundered and Jotun, it's looking and sounding extremely promising. You play as Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife. Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends. What will you leave behind?

