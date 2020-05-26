Programming: jQuery, LLVM/Clang, Perl and More
Include jQuery in web pages – Local or CDN
In the last article of the learn jQuery series, we learned to create jQuery development environment. Fortunately, it was pretty easy to create. In this article, we will learn to include jQuery on our web pages. In this article, we will fire our first jQuery code and will see it working in our web browser.
LLVM 11 Merges AMD Radeon GCN Offloading For OpenMP
While AMD has been working on AOMP for Radeon OpenMP offloading as their downstream of the LLVM/Clang compiler suited for GPU compute offloading to their hardware, at least some of that work is beginning to appear back in upstream LLVM.
Merged today into LLVM 11 Git is support for OpenMP offloading for the AMD GCN architecture, including setting of LLVM's CUDA mode. This part 1 patch is just a few dozen lines of code thanks to the AMDGPU back-end long being in upstream LLVM as well as the necessary infrastructure already being there for OpenMP device offload. Great to see this happening and hopefully more of these Radeon GPU compute changes will be hitting the LLVM tree shortly.
What is The Mediocre Programmer?
This book is a personal journey for both of us. It's a memoir of my time as a programmer and my feelings along the way. I've thought many times about giving up and finding a different career path but doing anything other than being a computer programmer scares me even more. Does that mean I'm stuck in a perverse ouroboros of self-pity and self-doubt? Hardly. It means that I need to dig deeper to understand why I chose the path of being a programmer and realize that it took a lot to get here and it's going to take a lot more to get where I want to be. It's a commitment to seeing things as they are now and moving forward from wherever I'm standing.
I hope you'll join me on this journey.
(The book is released under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike license (CC-BY-SA). You are encouraged to read it, share it, and use it to help others through their struggle).
Meet your new robotic best friend: the MiRo-E dog
Prima: release v1.59 adds major text rendering functionality
Dancer2 0.300004 Released
The Dancer Core Team would like to announce the availability of Dancer2 0.300004.
LATEX.css
This almost class-less CSS library turns your HTML document into a website that looks like a LATEX document. Write semantic HTML [...] add to the of your project and you are good to go. [...]
