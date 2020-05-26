Red Hat and IBM: fabric8 Maven, Cheesy Marketing and Java/Quarkus
-
How the fabric8 Maven plug-in deploys Java applications to OpenShift
The fabric8 Maven plug-in, often abbreviated FMP, can be added to a Maven Java project and takes care of the administrative tasks involved in deploying the application to a Red Hat OpenShift cluster.
-
EMEA: Asiakastieto Unlocks Open Banking Innovation with Red Hat
-
COVID-19, climate change, and the urgent need for innovation
We are facing a time of unprecedented crisis. While the COVID-19 pandemic puts lives and livelihoods at immediate risk, climate change is an existential threat for humanity. Global challenges such as these are colossal tests of leadership and demand global answers. As the UN Secretary General put it, “We are in this together — we will get through this together.” To effectively address these unfolding human crises, we must put human rights at the heart of the response. We need to reaffirm our common values of humanity and solidarity. And we need to think outside the box. To that extent, leveraging technology for good is essential, as it now allows us to adapt at levels previously unthinkable.
Innovation in key areas of technology including cloud computing, AI, and open source means it is now easier than ever to quickly pivot towards addressing the most pressing issues we face. A great example is the Call for Code challenge, which quickly pivoted to take on COVID-19 when the global impact of this pandemic became apparent. Within six weeks, the solutions that emerged addressed everything from how we can keep a physical distance when queuing at stores to helping small businesses re-emerge stronger after a crisis. Many of these are already being considered for deployment opportunities.
-
Bringing Java into the Kubernetes-native future with Quarkus
By now, you may have seen this funny word floating around the Java development community: Quarkus. And, you may have seen the latest Red Hat news around it, that we are excited to welcome Quarkus as an official Red Hat Runtime.
But, what does this mean, and why should you be excited about Quarkus? This post will dive into what it means to take Java into the modern, distributed, Kubernetes-first, cloud-native application development world we are in today, and why it is so important.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Games: GOG, Slime Rancher, Ravenholm, Cosmic Frontier: Override, Beyond Blue and Spiritfarer
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 hour 23 min ago
5 hours 5 min ago
7 hours 30 min ago
13 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 16 min ago
14 hours 46 min ago
23 hours 25 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago