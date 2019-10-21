EPaper Tablet Gets Desktop Linux Install
ePaper is an interesting thing, providing a non-backlit viewing experience that is much more akin to reading a book than staring at a screen. The reMarkable tablet is a device designed around just such a display, and [davisr] has been hacking away at the platform. His latest work brings full-fat Linux to the fore.
The work builds upon [davisr]’s earlier work, installing a microSD slot in the tablet to make development easier. Getting Linux running required a custom kernel, but once sorted, working with the reMarkable is easy. apt is available for easy software installs, and the tablet is demonstrated using several different pieces of software, like mtPaint and Xournal.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 184 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Stable Kernels: 5.6.15, 5.4.43, 4.19.125, 4.14.182, 4.9.225, and 4.4.225
Linux-powered wireless gateway supplies four surge-protected serial ports
Artila’s compact “IoT Gateway Matrix-704” runs Linux on a Microchip SAMA5D35 and provides GbE and Fast Ethernet, mini-PCIe and micro-SIM slots, a USB port, and 4x isolated, surge protected RS-485 ports. Artila has introduced several of its Matrix IoT gateways with isolated serial ports, including the Matrix-710 and Matrix-713. Its new Matrix-704 can have its 4x RS-485 ports configured with optional isolation and it also comes standard with surge protection. The Matrix-704 has the same 536MHz, Cortex-A5 Microchip ATSAMA5D35 SoC as the more feature rich Matrix-710 and Matrix-713, as well as the recent Matrix-702, which lacks serial ports.
today's leftovers
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
3 hours 13 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
8 hours 56 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago
17 hours 7 min ago
17 hours 32 min ago
18 hours 1 min ago
18 hours 8 min ago
18 hours 37 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago