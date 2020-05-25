Android Leftovers
5 Great Android apps to check out this week (May 25, 2020)
Online event confirms Xiaomi Mi TV Stick; Android TV, 4K HDR and DTS-HD audio expected
Cyber Security Today – Calling for an end to cyberattacks on healthcare, an Android security update, and an alert to Discord users
Nintendo 3DS Emulator Citra Comes To Android Smartphones
Android Auto now officially available on BMW models alongside CarPlay
Google previews Android 11: Beta Launch Show, including dev talks
Motorola Confirms The Edge Is Only Getting One Android Update
How to Update Android Auto
Stable Kernels: 5.6.15, 5.4.43, 4.19.125, 4.14.182, 4.9.225, and 4.4.225
Linux-powered wireless gateway supplies four surge-protected serial ports
Artila’s compact “IoT Gateway Matrix-704” runs Linux on a Microchip SAMA5D35 and provides GbE and Fast Ethernet, mini-PCIe and micro-SIM slots, a USB port, and 4x isolated, surge protected RS-485 ports. Artila has introduced several of its Matrix IoT gateways with isolated serial ports, including the Matrix-710 and Matrix-713. Its new Matrix-704 can have its 4x RS-485 ports configured with optional isolation and it also comes standard with surge protection. The Matrix-704 has the same 536MHz, Cortex-A5 Microchip ATSAMA5D35 SoC as the more feature rich Matrix-710 and Matrix-713, as well as the recent Matrix-702, which lacks serial ports.
today's leftovers
