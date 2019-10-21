Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 27th of May 2020 09:30:42 PM

Filed under

Now is a great time to say “Thank you” to all our supporters, as you will see from the timeline recap video, it takes an immense amount of dedication and support to accomplish great things.

Purism has since 2014 been dedicated to bringing the world new kinds of devices, in 2017 Purism started on the long journey of building a mobile phone hardware with accompanying software, this is the timeline of the Librem 5 journey. The Librem 5 has a built-in ecosystem that corrects the issues that have cropped up in other platforms. We want to build secure products that protect your digital privacy without you needing to change a single setting.

Keep in mind that hardware is hard, changing the world for the better is arduous, and that it takes an entire team of dedicated experts working with a supportive community who persevere through many obstacles to create innovative and unique products. This timeline attempts to enshrine both how difficult the challenge is to make a secure phone from scratch, write a mobile operating system that can run on a laptop, desktop, or mobile device. All of that while maintaining a firm idealistic approach to user freedom, privacy, and security.