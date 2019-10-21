POP!_OS Delivers Outstanding GNOME Experience
System76 regularly updates this distro without requiring constant reinstallation. The developer updates POP!_OS on a rolling release cycle.
The operating system gets updates, security patches and updated releases as they are ready. Rolling releases ensure that you never have to handle ISO installations again with configuring settings to recreate the same look and feel of the current version.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 962 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
EPaper Tablet Gets Desktop Linux Install
ePaper is an interesting thing, providing a non-backlit viewing experience that is much more akin to reading a book than staring at a screen. The reMarkable tablet is a device designed around just such a display, and [davisr] has been hacking away at the platform. His latest work brings full-fat Linux to the fore. The work builds upon [davisr]’s earlier work, installing a microSD slot in the tablet to make development easier. Getting Linux running required a custom kernel, but once sorted, working with the reMarkable is easy. apt is available for easy software installs, and the tablet is demonstrated using several different pieces of software, like mtPaint and Xournal.
Why snap and flatpak are so important to Linux
The internet is a fickle beast. Just when you think a company or community of developers have come out with a bit of technology that could help an operating system or piece of software rise above, that wacky internet sneaks up to say, "Nay, nay!" I remind myself over and over to not read the comment sections. But I do, and I see the flame wars that once threatened to slice and dice the heart of Linux rise back up. Once upon a time it was vi vs. emacs and GNOME vs. KDE.
Stable Kernels: 5.6.15, 5.4.43, 4.19.125, 4.14.182, 4.9.225, and 4.4.225
Linux-powered wireless gateway supplies four surge-protected serial ports
Artila’s compact “IoT Gateway Matrix-704” runs Linux on a Microchip SAMA5D35 and provides GbE and Fast Ethernet, mini-PCIe and micro-SIM slots, a USB port, and 4x isolated, surge protected RS-485 ports. Artila has introduced several of its Matrix IoT gateways with isolated serial ports, including the Matrix-710 and Matrix-713. Its new Matrix-704 can have its 4x RS-485 ports configured with optional isolation and it also comes standard with surge protection. The Matrix-704 has the same 536MHz, Cortex-A5 Microchip ATSAMA5D35 SoC as the more feature rich Matrix-710 and Matrix-713, as well as the recent Matrix-702, which lacks serial ports.
Recent comments
8 hours 13 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
13 hours 56 min ago
16 hours 21 min ago
22 hours 6 min ago
22 hours 32 min ago
23 hours 1 min ago
23 hours 8 min ago
23 hours 37 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago