Games: Proton and New Games for GNU/Linux
-
Ethan Lee: Troubling Times for Porters in a Proton World
It has been a while we did not get in touch with Ethan Lee directly, also know as ‘flibitjibibo’ on the interwebs. The man needs no introduction as he is behind the ports of numerous games on Linux (including Transistor pictured above), and the author of FNA, an multiplatform FOSS framework made to be compatible with the now-abandoned XNA from Microsoft. We had a long conversation back with him in the days (check out our podcast from that time). We thought it’s a good time to check with him what is going on now that Proton has been out for quite a while and we now have sufficient perspective on how it impacted the market of porting games on Linux.
-
Linux Gaming Has A Serious Problem That Nvidia And AMD Can Solve
Through the lens of an enthusiast, Linux gaming is healthy. Valve and Codeweavers (the company behind Wine) have boosted its profile significantly since introducing Proton, a compatibility solution that lets you play literally thousands of Windows-only games across dozens of Linux distributions. Ditto that for great services like Lutris, which employs Wine and pre-configured scripts to make installing games from Epic, Origin and Blizzard a mostly painless click-and-go affair. But the real problem with Linux gaming in 2020 has nothing to do with actual games.
-
Missile Command: Recharged Blasts onto Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Mac, and Linux
Iconic interactive entertainment producer Atari® and developer Nickervision Studios are delighted to announce today that Missile Command: Recharged™, the neon-lit reimagining of the beloved classic, is now available on Nintendo Switch™ and PC, Mac, and Linux via Steam, with an Epic Games Store release coming soon!
Based on the 1980 arcade classic, Missile Command: Recharged delivers a visually captivating, deliciously difficult experience designed for modern gamers and fans of the original, alike. Following a highly successful launch on iOS and Android mobile platforms, Missile Command: Recharged brings the fun to a broader audience for even more classically-inspired and fully-charged fun.
-
The Last Faith, a dark gothic metroidvania is coming to Linux
Currently in development and crowdfunding on Kickstarter, The Last Faith looks like an impressively styled pixel-art dark gothic metroidvania.
The Last Faith is a Metroidvania that promotes a deep exploration style gameplay with non-linear levels. While you travel around the giant map, you have control over the way you want to be next. Every single spot counts, as you can discover new items, new secret areas, particular puzzles to solve and unique enemies.
-
Try the updated free alpha of ski resort builder Snowtopia
Snowtopia, currently in development with a free version available while it's early on continues to be a promising new building sim that has you build a ski resort.
You've built theme parks, massive roller coasters, zoos and all sorts but a ski resort is another slightly different twist on the building and management sim. A genre I love because they're great fun to relax with and zone-out somewhat while you what everything. Snowtopia definitely has that enticing feel to it, the appreciation for people-watching as they all slide around on the snow.
[...]
A lot more is planned to come before it has a traditional Early Access release, which should hopefully be later this year. Going by a roadmap they shared you're going to need security personnel, there will be a research system, new animations for the skiers, more buildings, more objectives and so on. Impressive so far though and seems to work wonderfully already.
-
Red Planet Farming is a new free game about feeding colonists
Growing crops on Mars is no easy task as you're about to find out with Red Planet Farming, a new and free strategy game.
You take on the role of the Agricultural Director of Mars, your job is to ensure the survival of various outposts across the barren planet by producing food in various shelters. Not an easy job, due to the extreme and constantly changing weather patterns on Mars. You will be with dust storms, radiation, extreme cold, meteor showers and other terrible things.
[...]
Developed by a group of graduates and current students of the NYU Game Center in Brooklyn, New York. They received funding from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Games Production Grant, a yearly award to fund game development at the NYU Game Center to support and help raise understanding of science, technology and economics. You can read a little more on that here. They even had NASA lend a hand for some technical support and advice.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1144 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Python Programming
Fedora 32 Elections
mesa 20.1.0
Hi all, I'd like to announce Mesa 20.1.0, the first release for the 20.1 branch. Being the first release of this new branch, there can be issues that will be discovered now that the new code will be widely used, so you may want to stay on the 20.0.x releases until the 20.1.1 release, scheduled for 14 days from now on 2020-06-10. One already known issue that I want to point out is that Unreal Engine 4 has a bug in its usage of glDrawRangeElements() causing it to be called with a number of vertices in place of the `end` parameter, that was recently revealed. This is an annoying bug that we haven't worked around yet. For more details: https://gitlab.freedesktop.org/mesa/mesa/-/issues/2917 Eric --- Andrii Simiklit (1): i965/vec4: Ignore swizzle of VGRF for use by var_range_end() Bas Nieuwenhuizen (4): radv/winsys: Remove extra sizeof multiply. radv: Handle failing to create .cache dir. radv: Do not close fd -1 when NULL-winsys creation fails. radv: Implement vkGetSwapchainGrallocUsage2ANDROID. D Scott Phillips (1): anv/gen11+: Disable object level preemption Danylo Piliaiev (3): meson: Disable GCC's dead store elimination for memory zeroing custom new mesa: Fix double-lock of Shared->FrameBuffers and usage of wrong mutex intel/fs: Work around dual-source blending hangs in combination with SIMD16 Dave Airlie (1): llvmpipe: compute shaders work better with all the threads. Eric Engestrom (4): .pick_status.json: Update to a91306677c613ba7511b764b3decc9db42b24de1 tree-wide: fix deprecated GitLab URLs docs: Add release notes for 20.1.0 VERSION: bump to 20.1.0 release Erik Faye-Lund (1): zink: use general-layout when blitting to/from same resource Gert Wollny (1): r600: Fix duplicated subexpression in r600_asm.c Hanno Böck (1): Properly check mmap return value Icecream95 (1): panfrost: Fix background showing when using discard Jason Ekstrand (3): nir/lower_double_ops: Rework the if (progress) tree nir/opt_deref: Report progress if we remove a deref nir/copy_prop_vars: Record progress in more places Kristian Høgsberg (1): freedreno: Use the right amount of &'s Nataraj Deshpande (1): dri_util: Update internal_format to GL_RGB8 for MESA_FORMAT_R8G8B8X8_UNORM Pierre-Eric Pelloux-Prayer (1): amd/addrlib: fix forgotten char -> enum conversions Rhys Perry (1): nir: fix lowering to scratch with boolean access Rob Clark (1): freedreno: clear last_fence after resource tracking Samuel Pitoiset (2): radv: handle different Vulkan API versions correctly radv: update the list of allowed Android extensions Timothy Arceri (2): glsl: stop cascading errors if process_parameters() fails glsl: fix slow linking of uniforms in the nir linker Vinson Lee (3): r600/sfn: Initialize VertexStageExportForGS m_num_clip_dist member variable. r600/sfn: Use correct setter method. freedreno: Add missing va_end. git tag: mesa-20.1.0Also: Mesa 20.1 Released With Numerous Linux Graphics Driver Improvements
Android Mirroring App ‘Scrcpy’ Just Added a Bunch of New Features
If you read this blog regularly enough you’ll be familiar with scrcpy, an ace root-free way to mirror your Android smartphone on your Ubuntu desktop and interact with it. Scrcpy is free, it’s open source, it’s awesome. Oh yeah, and it’s updated regularly! Which is what this post is about: telling you what’s new and notable in the latest release, scrcpy 1.14 — so let’s get to it!
Recent comments
1 min ago
43 min 17 sec ago
1 hour 27 min ago
1 hour 29 min ago
1 hour 50 min ago
10 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 31 sec ago
16 hours 42 min ago
19 hours 6 min ago
1 day 52 min ago